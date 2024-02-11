Juraj Slafkovsky compared to John LeClair by Stéphane Waite

Slafkovsky:
4th goal in 3 games.
4th straight game with at least one point.
5 goals and 8 points in his last 9 games.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 10, 2024
For several weeks now, the Montreal Canadiens’ clearest observation has been Juraj Slafkovsky’s excellent performance.
He’s finally showing some encouraging signs of his potential, which reassures Habs fans and excites them about Slafkovsky’s future development.
Once again yesterday, Slafkovsky scored a goal (his 10ᵉ of the season), in addition to playing an excellent game overall.
Every time he was on the first line, he provoked something and we noticed it, something that didn’t happen very often last season and at the start of the current season.
Let’s just say that we’re looking forward to every appearance from the first trio, especially considering the rest of the line-up.
In short, Slafkovsky is in great shape, and he’s following a fine line of progression, which is prompting many analysts to bring out the comparisons.
In Stéphane Waite’s case, the big Slovak reminds him of John LeClair.
Stéphane Waite compares Juraj Slafkovsky to John LeClair! pic.twitter.com/GS2Nt9SN1O
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 10, 2024
Indeed, that’s what the former Habs goaltending coach said yesterday at l’Antichambre.
Both are 6’3″ and both are very heavy (Slafkovsky: 230 lbs, LeClair: 226 lbs).
In short, the numbers are similar, and they’re obviously both power forwards.
However, when you look at LeClair’s career, you quickly realize that this is a very big comparison for Slafkovsky, who is still in his NHL debut.
We see great potential in him right now, and we still don’t see a ceiling, but it’s far too early to think that Slaf will ever score 50 goals.
In short, Waite’s comparison is understandable, given the two players’ similar playing styles and virtually identical builds, but for the time being, let’s let Juraj Slafkovsky be Juraj Slafkovsky without comparing him to such big names.
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 11, 2024
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 11, 2024
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 11, 2024
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 11, 2024
– Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) February 11, 2024