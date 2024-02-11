Top-5: another griddy celebration by Jake Walman

In addition to the viral scene in Ottawa and the Montreal Canadiens’ defeat, there were other highlights in yesterday’s 13-game National Hockey League schedule.

Here’s what’s in store from the first day of hockey on Super Bowl weekend.

Remember Jake Walman?

He’s the Detroit Red Wings defenseman who celebrated his winning overtime goal against the Habs with a dance, commonly known as the “griddy“.

Well, Walman did it again yesterday with his controversial celebration after scoring the Red Wings’ overtime winner on a penalty shot against the Vancouver Canucks.

Jake Walman(@walman_9) nets the @Energizer overtime winner on the penalty shot! Guess what his celly was… pic.twitter.com/EHX5Lgd0bU – NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2024

The Red Wings won 4-3 thanks to this goal from Walman, his 11ᵉ of the season, which is pretty impressive for a 27-year-old defenseman who had only scored 13 before this season.

In short, of course, Walman was still the talk of the town, and many fans and analysts were still frustrated by his “arrogant” celebration.

For my part, I’ll say it again: I love what Walman does, and I think it’s great for the NHL, which is sorely lacking in this kind of entertainment.

Here’s another defenseman who’s scoring a lot of goals this season.

The Flames defenseman had already set a long-standing personal high with his 12 goals prior to yesterday’s game, and now he added three in one fell swoop last night.

MacKenzie Weegar(@weega52) buries his first career hat trick and skyrockets into the League lead in goals by a defenseman with 15! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/8XgmCt99li – NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2024

A hat trick on Saturday moves MacKenzie Weegar(@weega52) into the goal-scoring lead amongst defensemen! pic.twitter.com/DUGI1VtNss – NHL (@NHL) February 11, 2024

Weegar scored his first career hat trick.This now puts him in first place for goals among defensemen.

Weegar, who was traded to the Flames in the Matthew Tkachuk – Jonathan Huberdeau deal, now has more goals (15 vs. 8) and more points (32 vs. 31) than Huberdeau.

3. Sam Reinhart scores 22ᵉ power-play goal this season

The biggest and best surprise this season in the NHL is really Sam Reinhart’s performance.

The Florida Panthers forward is scoring goals at a hellish pace this season, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Last night, in a 4-0 Panthers victory over the Colorado Avalanche, he scored his 39ᵉ goal of the season, and by the same token his 22ᵉ power-play goal.

Another day, another power-play goal for Sam Reinhart! That’s his 22nd PPG of the season! pic.twitter.com/5kC5oK823N – NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2024

Reinhart scored his 22nd power-play goal earlier today. He has as many or more goals than players on 6 teams this season pic.twitter.com/eSvddwRUnR – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) February 11, 2024

22 power play goals is as many or more than six NHL teams.

That’s a pretty impressive stat, and really shows how dominant Reinhart is this season, especially on the power play.

The Washington Capitals’ No. 8 sealed the deal last night with an empty-net goal in the Capitals’ 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins.

Ovechkin set an NHL record for most empty-net goals in league history. Ovechkin breaks Gretzky’s NHL record for empty-net goals. Alexander Ovechkin has scored 57 empty-net goals in his career, bringing his total NHL goals to 834 in 1394 games.

pic.twitter.com/sKGmlHWck1 – Russian Market (@runews) February 11, 2024

With this empty-net goal, Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky for the most empty-net goals in NHL history.57 goals in an empty net is now the new record, and it belongs to Alex Ovechkin.As for the other record, Ovechkin is now just 60 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for career goals.Quietly, Ovechkin is closing in on Gretzky.However, Ovi will have to score goals more regularly, as he has only 12 so far this season.

I wouldn’t have thought the Carolina Hurricanes’ 1-0 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils would make the top-5, but Pyotr Kochetkov decided otherwise.

The Hurricanes’ goaltender took to the penalty box to celebrate his team’s victory.

Pyotr Kochetkov celebrates his shutout victory in the penalty box pic.twitter.com/uugvkMXAso – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

“Every game, I have bullshit. Bad scores, bad move…” Pyotr Kochetkov on keeping focus on just stopping the puck and “just playing.” pic.twitter.com/CL2uGGWIV4 – Dennis Cox (@TheFanRookie) February 11, 2024

SEBASTIAN AHO BATS IT OUT OF MID-AIR FOR THE WIN! The @Canes get the extra point in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/YGdyUCb8oa – NHL (@NHL) February 11, 2024

Overtime

A very comical scene, which says a lot about the character that is Kochetkov.I also love his English.For the record, Sebastian Aho scored the only goal of the match.

– Here are all yesterday’s results.

Jim Hiller became the sixth @LAKings head coach to record a win in his NHL coaching debut and joined Andy Murray (2-0 at NSH on Oct. 2, 1999) as just the second to do so by means of shutout.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JynO6R5JAS pic.twitter.com/ZOZuMpU0Qq – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 11, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– On today’s NHL schedule: two games, including the Canadiens.