Sheldon Keefe on Morgan Rielly’s blow to Ridly Greig’s head: “it was appropriate”

“I thought it was appropriate.”
Sheldon Keefe on Morgan Rielly’s reaction to Ridly Greig’s empty-net slapshot. pic.twitter.com/mvMpK5MWd3
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 11, 2024
So unusual and viral, it’s worthy of its own text outside the top-5.
Up 4-3 with seconds left in the game, the Senators took the puck out of their territory, allowing forward Ridly Greig to find himself completely alone in front of the Leafs’ empty net.
The Leafs (understandably) didn’t take too kindly to the gesture, and Morgan Rielly was the first to lunge at Greig with his stick in the face.
Here’s the scene.
Ridly Greig buries the empty-netter with a slapshot and Morgan Rielly takes exception pic.twitter.com/6NISK4AMSt
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024
However, Rielly’s action is unacceptable.
Yet his head coach, Sheldon Keefe, said after the game that Rielly’s gesture was appropriate.
Yes, yes, you heard me right, Keefe defended Morgan Rielly’s hit to the head on Ridly Greig, practically saying it was deserved.
It’s understandable that Greig’s arrogant and unnecessary gesture wasn’t appreciated by the coach, but to defend his defender’s dirty hit?
It’s a situation we’ll be watching closely today and in the coming days to see if Rielly will be suspended and Keefe fined for his remarks.
Extension
Keefe also had plenty to say during the game, as he was quick to give his thoughts to the referees about the penalty given to the Leafs after another Tim Stützle dive.
“Biggest diver in the f**king NHL”
Sheldon Keefe RIPS Tim Stutzle after this penalty pic.twitter.com/ybeOw10Mzt
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 11, 2024
In short, it wasn’t a good night for Keefe and the Leafs, who lost the game 5-3 to the Senators and thereby lost their place in the top-3 in the division and are now among the drafted teams.
Things aren’t going well in Toronto, and the frustration was felt in many ways last night, by players and coaches alike.
Imagine if Toronto missed the playoffs…