Samuel Montembeault to face Stars tomorrow | Alex Newhook could play

We suspected that Samuel Montembeault would have the confidence of his coach for one of the weekend’s two games. We’re talking about two afternoon duels, on Saturday and Sunday.

After all, he’s the #1 goalie.

And now, to no one’s surprise, Martin St-Louis has confirmed that the club’s best goaltender will face the Stars tomorrow. We’re talking about the best team the Habs will face this weekend.

Monty played the only game the club has played since returning from his break. It was Tuesday in Washington.

Clearly, the Quebecer is in a position to play Saturday’s game with three days to spare and after not having played since January 25 before that. It was the right decision.

The other game of the weekend is against the Blues on Sunday.

Will Jake Allen, who hasn’t had much success this year, be in net against his former team? Or will Cayden Primeau be the starter? Watch this space.

After Sunday’s game, the Montreal Canadiens play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. We’re talking about a bad club in the NHL, needless to say.

Whether it’s against Anaheim or St. Louis, Primeau certainly needs to play.

Note that after the home games, the Habs will head to New York to take on the Rangers next Thursday. Will this game, even though it will be on the road, be entrusted to Samuel Montembeault?If so, Allen and Primeau could share the net on Sunday and Tuesday. But at the same time, I say that and maybe Martin St-Louis will see things differently. Stay tuned.

It’s worth noting that Alex Newhook is likely to be in uniform tomorrow against the Stars. After 27 games on the sidelines, he could finally return to the lineup and continue his development.

From the way he trained this morning, it’s safe to assume he’ll play. We’ll see in due course.