Alex Newhook practices on the first power play

Treatment day for Jake Evans, the Habs announce.
Because teams don’t normally have time to train often enough in a season. And since the Habs weren’t playing for three days, there was more time to fine-tune things.
That said, with the plane problem that prevented the Habs from returning to Montreal immediately after Tuesday’s game, it’s safe to assume that this changed the Habs’ plans.
Doesn’t mean anything for tomorrow’s game, though.
Note that in recent weeks, it’s often Sean Monahan who’s had such days. Is Jake Evans taking his seat, as the coach put it?
But that’s not the #1 thing to remember.
Alex Newhook practiced on the first power-play wave this morning. A sign of a return to action.
Suzuki, Slafkovsky, Newhook, Caufield and Matheson for the 1st unit.
Does this mean Lucas Condotta will soon be heading to Laval? Unless there’s a surprise (like an injury), it’s to be expected.
Note that Pearson was sent on the second wave at training. Josh Anderson, Brandon Gignac, Jesse Ylönen and Arber Xhekaj were his partners for the occasion.
