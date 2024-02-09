Alex Newhook practices on the first power play

This morning, the Canadiens had a training session on the menu. And it was an important one. Why was it important?

Because teams don’t normally have time to train often enough in a season. And since the Habs weren’t playing for three days, there was more time to fine-tune things.

That said, with the plane problem that prevented the Habs from returning to Montreal immediately after Tuesday’s game, it’s safe to assume that this changed the Habs’ plans.

Treatment day for Jake Evans, the Habs announce. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 9, 2024

Add to that the fact that the Habs will be playing in the early afternoon on Saturday and Sunday (no practice scheduled) and that the club should have Monday off, and we had an important practice for the Habs.But it was without Jake Evans. He had a day of treatments.

Doesn’t mean anything for tomorrow’s game, though.

Note that in recent weeks, it’s often Sean Monahan who’s had such days. Is Jake Evans taking his seat, as the coach put it?

Other things to remember from training?Before official training at 10:30 a.m., Juraj Slafkovsky was back on the ice with Dr. Shot. He practiced his shot, which is excellent news for the future.

But that’s not the #1 thing to remember.

Sean Monahan

Alex Newhook practiced on the first power-play wave this morning. A sign of a return to action. Suzuki, Slafkovsky, Newhook, Caufield and Matheson for the 1st unit. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) February 9, 2024

Alex Newhook practiced on the first power-play wave in place ofTanner Pearson. This is a hint that he may return to action tomorrow.

Does this mean Lucas Condotta will soon be heading to Laval? Unless there’s a surprise (like an injury), it’s to be expected.

Note that Pearson was sent on the second wave at training. Josh Anderson, Brandon Gignac, Jesse Ylönen and Arber Xhekaj were his partners for the occasion.

Details to follow…