Rangers owner doesn’t want to trade his top pick to put on a show in the sphere

Rangers fans, if you want to sleep well tonight, don’t read on.

I say this because team owner James Dolan has made a decision that leaves much to be desired. Darren Dreger told Insider Trading that he wants to protect his first-round pick in 2024, even though his team will be buying at the next trade deadline.Why? Because the draft will take place in the Vegas sphere, and Dolan owns part of that sphere. So he wants to put on a show.

If I understand correctly, Mr. Dolan, you’d rather put on a show in Vegas than acquire a player like Elias Lindholm and make your team more competitive?

Weird decision. By the way, Dreger confirmed that New York was in the running for the Swede and even made a serious offer to the Flames. What would have weighed in the balance in the end: the 2024 pick. Perhaps Chris Drury offered a 2025 pick (not 2024 like the Canucks) because of his boss’s orders.

Perhaps this is the first time that the location of a draft has had an impact on a team’s organizational decisions for a club that doesn’t draft at home.

One thing’s for sure, New York would have loved to add a guy like Elias Lindholm to its line-up. Maybe the Flames were asking for Kaapo Kakko, among others, and Drury wasn’t ready to part with a former second overall pick…

In short, let’s hope for the Rangers’ sake that their 2024 pick turns out to be a good player. Otherwise, fans will remember this non-transaction for a long time to come. Especially if the team doesn’t make a deep run in the playoffs.

