Skip to content
News

Two goals from Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky in a Habs victory
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Two goals from Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky in a Habs victory
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Finally, the Canadiens were back in action after just over a week off.

For the occasion, it faced Charlie Lindgren, Joel Edmundson and the Capitals.

Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up:

A big difference from the lineup at the start of the season.

And that of the opponents :

Nick Suzuki didn’t enjoy his time off as much as his teammates (All-Star Game), but he set the tone.

The captain scored two goals in 57 seconds to give his team a two-goal lead.

Just before the end of the period, Michael Pezzetta added to his tally and tripled his team’s lead.

He thus ousted Lindgren from the game.

In the second period, things took a turn for the worse.

Alexander Ovechkin reached the 10-goal plateau this season with his 1674th (I’m hardly exaggerating) goal against the Habs.

He’s always at his best against the Habs.

Washington made every effort to close the gap midway through the period, but Montembeault Savard sacrificed himself for the good of the cause.

That’s it: I’m convinced he’s worth more than a second-round pick.

After 40 minutes of play, Montreal still led by two goals, but the second period wasn’t all plain sailing.

In the third period, however, Juraj Slafkovsky got his team back on track.

He scored not one, but two goals. In his last five games, the young Slovak still has five points.

On both goals, he showed off his powerful shot. This was his first career two-goal game.

Final score: 5-2. Between Slaf’s two goals, Washington had momentarily closed the gap.

No Sean Monahan, no problems.

The Canadiens return to action on Saturday and Sunday. Both games will be presented at 1 p.m. (#SuperBowl) against the Stars and Blues respectively.

Extended

– Victory signed by the first trio (six points) and Samuel Montembeault (36 saves).

– Impressive.

– That’s a good one.

– Not Tanner Pearson’s best game.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content