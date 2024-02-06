Two goals from Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky in a Habs victory

Finally, the Canadiens were back in action after just over a week off.For the occasion, it faced Charlie Lindgren, Joel Edmundson and the Capitals.

Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up:

Capitals in warmup: Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson

Pacioretty-McMichael-Oshie

Protas-Sgarbossa-Mantha

Malenstyn-Dowd-Aube-Kubel Sandin-Carlson

Fehervary-van Riemsdyk

Edmundson-Jensen Lindgren – Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 6, 2024

And that of the opponents :

Nick Suzuki didn’t enjoy his time off as much as his teammates (All-Star Game), but he set the tone.

The captain scored two goals in 57 seconds to give his team a two-goal lead.

Just before the end of the period, Michael Pezzetta added to his tally and tripled his team’s lead.

Michael Pezzetta makes it 3-0 for the #GoHabsGo. That’ll do it for former Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren. He’s pulled after 9 shots (and a lot of terrible defensive play by the Capitals). pic.twitter.com/NzGs7bq7vQ – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 7, 2024

He thus ousted Lindgren from the game.In the second period, things took a turn for the worse.

Alexander Ovechkin reached the 10-goal plateau this season with his 1674th (I’m hardly exaggerating) goal against the Habs.

He’s always at his best against the Habs.

Alex Ovechkin scores his 10th goal of the season to cut the Habs lead to 3-1. Also, the camera angles in Washington are pretty rough tonight for some reason. You can zoom in a little, as a treat. pic.twitter.com/DjrY5jJCf6 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 7, 2024

Montembeault Savard

Washington made every effort to close the gap midway through the period, butsacrificed himself for the good of the cause.

That’s it: I’m convinced he’s worth more than a second-round pick.

After 40 minutes of play, Montreal still led by two goals, but the second period wasn’t all plain sailing.

Habs went the last half of the second period without a shot on net, but they lead 3-1 going to the third. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 7, 2024

Another one! Juraj Slafkovsky connects with the Mike Matheson pass to score his second goal of the period for the #GoHabsGo Very nice one-timer. pic.twitter.com/4Z52qOCJRg – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 7, 2024

In the third period, however, Juraj Slafkovsky got his team back on track.He scored not one, but two goals. In his last five games, the young Slovak still has five points.On both goals, he showed off his powerful shot. This was his first career two-goal game.

Final score: 5-2. Between Slaf’s two goals, Washington had momentarily closed the gap.

No Sean Monahan, no problems.The Canadiens return to action on Saturday and Sunday. Both games will be presented at 1 p.m. (#SuperBowl) against the Stars and Blues respectively.

– Victory signed by the first trio (six points) and Samuel Montembeault (36 saves).

– Impressive.

The 18 Habs skaters in uniform tonight have an average age of 25.5. The Capitals’ 18 skaters: 29.6. Rarely have we seen such a pronounced gap – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) February 6, 2024

– That’s a good one.

Lindgren was also the first goalie off the ice tonight https://t.co/XhPgvAkVju – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 7, 2024

– Not Tanner Pearson’s best game.