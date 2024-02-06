Two goals from Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky in a Habs victory

Capitals in warmup:
Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson
Pacioretty-McMichael-Oshie
Protas-Sgarbossa-Mantha
Malenstyn-Dowd-Aube-Kubel
Sandin-Carlson
Fehervary-van Riemsdyk
Edmundson-Jensen
Lindgren
Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up:
Nick Suzuki didn’t enjoy his time off as much as his teammates (All-Star Game), but he set the tone.
Just before the end of the period, Michael Pezzetta added to his tally and tripled his team’s lead.
Michael Pezzetta makes it 3-0 for the #GoHabsGo.
That’ll do it for former Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren. He’s pulled after 9 shots (and a lot of terrible defensive play by the Capitals). pic.twitter.com/NzGs7bq7vQ
Alexander Ovechkin reached the 10-goal plateau this season with his 1674th (I’m hardly exaggerating) goal against the Habs.
He’s always at his best against the Habs.
Alex Ovechkin scores his 10th goal of the season to cut the Habs lead to 3-1.
Also, the camera angles in Washington are pretty rough tonight for some reason.
You can zoom in a little, as a treat. pic.twitter.com/DjrY5jJCf6
That’s it: I’m convinced he’s worth more than a second-round pick.
After 40 minutes of play, Montreal still led by two goals, but the second period wasn’t all plain sailing.
Habs went the last half of the second period without a shot on net, but they lead 3-1 going to the third.
Another one!
Juraj Slafkovsky connects with the Mike Matheson pass to score his second goal of the period for the #GoHabsGo
Very nice one-timer. pic.twitter.com/4Z52qOCJRg
Final score: 5-2. Between Slaf’s two goals, Washington had momentarily closed the gap.
– Victory signed by the first trio (six points) and Samuel Montembeault (36 saves).
– Impressive.
The 18 Habs skaters in uniform tonight have an average age of 25.5. The Capitals’ 18 skaters: 29.6. Rarely have we seen such a pronounced gap
– That’s a good one.
– Not Tanner Pearson’s best game.
Arber Xhekaj would get sent to Siberia by coach Marty if he took the same dumbass penalty as Tanner Pearson.
