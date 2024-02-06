Top-2: Alexis Lafrenière scores the winning goal in overtime

Last night, real NHL hockey was back.At long last!Here are the results of the Islanders-Leafs and Rangers-Avalanche games.

1. Alexis Lafrenière plays the hero

After a slow start to his professional career, Alexis Lafrenière seems (somewhat) to have rediscovered his junior offensive touch.

ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE WINS IT! He nets the @Energizer overtime winner and the @NYRangers get the win! pic.twitter.com/KGuWgWqpfQ – NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2024

We’ve got a tie game at Madison Square Garden thanks to this incredible effort by Artemi Panarin! pic.twitter.com/zhxFiudduy – NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2024

In 39 games so far this season, he has collected 30 points. Not bad for a guy who struggled to put it together in his first three years.Yesterday, he was the hero of the game, scoring the winning goal in overtime.Since 2020-2021, the Quebecer has the most overtime-winning goals for the Rangers.This goal was made possible by Artemi Panarin. With just under half the third period to go, the Russian brought everyone back to square one.

Getting back to Lafrenière, he bounced back nicely after taking a phantom penalty early in the game.

I guess the officials were on the same mushrooms as Michael Bublé…

Lafréniere was penalized for tripping on this play pic.twitter.com/VfKKRgLao9 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 6, 2024

2. Kyle MacLean scores his first career goal in front of his father

The big highlight of the Leafs-Islanders game was Patrick Roy’s expletive.

When the Leafs tied the game in the third period, he let out a “t*barnak” that all Quebecers heard. My colleague Félix Forget summed it up last night.

All of Quebec understood you, Patrick pic.twitter.com/NMWvhdVQnE – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2024

We weren’t just following Roy’s actions, but also those of his colleague.

Benoit Desrosiers is behind the #Islanders bench for the first time tonight in Toronto #QMJHL #NHL pic.twitter.com/viFjse08hO – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) February 6, 2024

Benoit Desrosiers was in his first game behind the Islanders bench.

The other story of the game is Kyle MacLean. Do you know him? Me neither…

But yesterday, he scored his first NHL goal, under the watchful eye of his father, one of the Islanders’ coaches. What a moment!

Scoring your first career NHL goal with your dad behind the bench > pic.twitter.com/kjNgtRq9oj – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 6, 2024

New York finally came away with the win.

Sweden’s Pierre Engvall scored the winning goal… against his former team. Final score: 3-2.

Engvall gets the game winner against his former squad pic.twitter.com/LrlF312yuf – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 6, 2024

Extension

– Ç’a brewed.

Miller and Rantanen are battling pic.twitter.com/GlckyuQXX8 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 6, 2024

– Incredible.

A 14-game point streak and 12 points in his last four games. Nathan MacKinnon stays hot. pic.twitter.com/kN8BfnS7CE – NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2024

– John Tavares leads the charge. He collected two points against his former team.

– Eight games on tap tonight.