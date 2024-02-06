Top-2: Alexis Lafrenière scores the winning goal in overtime

The @NYRangers and @NYIslanders both picked up wins less than two weeks ahead of their upcoming meeting at #StadiumSeries.#NHLStats: https://t.co/TwQie7ASeN pic.twitter.com/BmAAfiOZvt
1. Alexis Lafrenière plays the hero
After a slow start to his professional career, Alexis Lafrenière seems (somewhat) to have rediscovered his junior offensive touch.
ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE WINS IT!
He nets the @Energizer overtime winner and the @NYRangers get the win! pic.twitter.com/KGuWgWqpfQ
We’ve got a tie game at Madison Square Garden thanks to this incredible effort by Artemi Panarin! pic.twitter.com/zhxFiudduy
Getting back to Lafrenière, he bounced back nicely after taking a phantom penalty early in the game.
I guess the officials were on the same mushrooms as Michael Bublé…
Lafréniere was penalized for tripping on this play pic.twitter.com/VfKKRgLao9
The big highlight of the Leafs-Islanders game was Patrick Roy’s expletive.
When the Leafs tied the game in the third period, he let out a “t*barnak” that all Quebecers heard. My colleague Félix Forget summed it up last night.
All of Quebec understood you, Patrick pic.twitter.com/NMWvhdVQnE
We weren’t just following Roy’s actions, but also those of his colleague.
Benoit Desrosiers is behind the #Islanders bench for the first time tonight in Toronto #QMJHL #NHL pic.twitter.com/viFjse08hO
The other story of the game is Kyle MacLean. Do you know him? Me neither…
But yesterday, he scored his first NHL goal, under the watchful eye of his father, one of the Islanders’ coaches. What a moment!
Scoring your first career NHL goal with your dad behind the bench > pic.twitter.com/kjNgtRq9oj
Sweden’s Pierre Engvall scored the winning goal… against his former team. Final score: 3-2.
Engvall gets the game winner against his former squad pic.twitter.com/LrlF312yuf
Extension
– Ç’a brewed.
Miller and Rantanen are battling pic.twitter.com/GlckyuQXX8
– Incredible.
A 14-game point streak and 12 points in his last four games.
Nathan MacKinnon stays hot. pic.twitter.com/kN8BfnS7CE
– John Tavares leads the charge. He collected two points against his former team.
– Eight games on tap tonight.