“T*barnak!” Patrick Roy curses after a goal against his Islanders

Tonight, the NHL returns to regular-season action after a few days’ break for the All-Star Game. For the occasion, we were treated to two games, including a duel in Toronto between the Maple Leafs and Patrick Roy’s team, the Islanders.

The Habs return to action tomorrow against the Washington Capitals.

And tonight, the duel between the Leafs and the Islanders was quite a stirring one. There was emotion in the air… and we saw it with the Islanders coach.

After a first-period goal by Mathew Barzal, the Maple Leafs hit back early in the second period, when after just 50 seconds, Mitch Marner found the back of the net.

Clearly, this didn’t please Roy… who let out a heartfelt “t*barnak!

Patrick Roy lets out a splendid, heartfelt expletive. It came from far away. #islanders pic.twitter.com/6iRxU9IqWP – Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) February 6, 2024

Obviously, it’s quite comical to see the coach’s reaction, which was easy enough to understand for any Quebecer who saw the coach exclaim.

Isles win 3-2 and the Leafs aren’t amused… pic.twitter.com/cLybFpkLoQ – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 6, 2024

Perhaps the two Quebecers in the group, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Samuel Bolduc, were quicker to notice than the rest of the group, hehe.At least for Roy, the game ended in a 3-2 Islanders victory. John Tavares scored against his former club, but Pierre Engvall did the same with two minutes left in the game.There was a bit of breaststroke at the end of the game, with Tavares in the thick of the action. Cal Clutterbuck and Scott Mayfield were also there for the Islanders.

The coach praised his team’s strong performance tonight, including a huge outing by goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

#Isles head coach Patrick Roy just spoke quite highly of the team’s overall performance. Roy noted Sorokin made some big, key saves, but said tonight’s win was a team effort. Impressed his club was able to rally so quickly after giving up the tying goal. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 6, 2024

In what was his second win at the helm of the Islanders (he now has a 2-2-1 record), he really liked what he saw from his group.

But in Quebec, what we’ll remember is Patrick Roy’s classic outspokenness, as he unleashed a good old-fashioned expletive to express his frustration.

So even though he’s far from Quebec, he won’t lose his good old habits, hehe.

In bursts

– John Tavares had a good game in defeat.

Tavares tonight vs the Isles: – 1 goal

– 1 assist

– 12 shot attempts

– 4 hits taken

– +18 on-ice shot attempt differential When Tavares puts the team on his back and loses to the city he chose to leave, it’s kind of a tough look. pic.twitter.com/LiMw1cUXsL – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 6, 2024

– There were a lot of scouts in Toronto tonight, including a Habs representative.

Senators GM Steve Staios on the list to take in today’s Isles/Leafs game. 17 teams with reps tonight: OTT (2), SEA, CBJ, EDM, LA, NAS, WPG, WAS, COL, VAN, TB, BOS, MTL, DAL, STL, PHI & CGY – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 5, 2024

– What do you think?

Do you think Brandon Gignac will fit in with the Habs long-term? “The train doesn’t pass 25 times. Maybe he’ll jump on it like Harvey-Pinard and we’ll never hear from him again in the AHL” -@thetender1987 Live au from @LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/LmhFHJwhJJ – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) February 6, 2024

– Listen now.

Coyotes: Quebec City before Salt Lake City? https://t.co/OYYqxiEOlD – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2024

– Great read.

Washington Capitals | Anthony Mantha and sports psychology https://t.co/AjcvTwhwc5 – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 5, 2024

– I think so too.

Samuel Montembeault won gold last year with Canada at the World Championships. The 2026 Olympics are still a distant goal, but he should be among the candidates. https://t.co/XWKNPuaJcK – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) February 5, 2024

– A name to keep an eye on.

Martin Biron on TSN Sportscentre says CBJ D-Andrew Peeke is a player the Leafs should target, has 2 more years left on his deal after this season at under $3M AAV. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 5, 2024

– In this podcast, Frank Seravalli says Trevor Zegras is available in Anaheim after contract talks went “ugly” last summer.

Getting ready for today’s Morning Cuppa Hockey, just @frank_seravalli and I today: Bad look for Hughes to play in ASG?

All-Star breakdown

Would Zegras fit with #Isles?

Knoblauch for Jack Adams? Ask questions in the chat @DailyFaceoff https://t.co/nqN1aolAzQ – Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) January 30, 2024

– With Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan traded, Adam Henrique becomes the #1 option.

Rangers interested in these two Ducks forwards? https://t.co/mtWex2JY94 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 5, 2024

– No, Jake Guenztel would not have rejected a six-year contract offer.