“T*barnak!” Patrick Roy curses after a goal against his Islanders

Patrick Roy lets out a splendid, heartfelt expletive. It came from far away. #islanders pic.twitter.com/6iRxU9IqWP
– Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) February 6, 2024
Tonight, the NHL returns to regular-season action after a few days’ break for the All-Star Game. For the occasion, we were treated to two games, including a duel in Toronto between the Maple Leafs and Patrick Roy’s team, the Islanders.
And tonight, the duel between the Leafs and the Islanders was quite a stirring one. There was emotion in the air… and we saw it with the Islanders coach.
Clearly, this didn’t please Roy… who let out a heartfelt “t*barnak!
Obviously, it’s quite comical to see the coach’s reaction, which was easy enough to understand for any Quebecer who saw the coach exclaim.
Isles win 3-2 and the Leafs aren’t amused… pic.twitter.com/cLybFpkLoQ
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 6, 2024
The coach praised his team’s strong performance tonight, including a huge outing by goaltender Ilya Sorokin.
#Isles head coach Patrick Roy just spoke quite highly of the team’s overall performance. Roy noted Sorokin made some big, key saves, but said tonight’s win was a team effort. Impressed his club was able to rally so quickly after giving up the tying goal.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 6, 2024
But in Quebec, what we’ll remember is Patrick Roy’s classic outspokenness, as he unleashed a good old-fashioned expletive to express his frustration.
So even though he’s far from Quebec, he won’t lose his good old habits, hehe.
In bursts
– John Tavares had a good game in defeat.
Tavares tonight vs the Isles:
– 1 goal
– 1 assist
– 12 shot attempts
– 4 hits taken
– +18 on-ice shot attempt differential
When Tavares puts the team on his back and loses to the city he chose to leave, it’s kind of a tough look. pic.twitter.com/LiMw1cUXsL
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 6, 2024
– There were a lot of scouts in Toronto tonight, including a Habs representative.
Senators GM Steve Staios on the list to take in today’s Isles/Leafs game. 17 teams with reps tonight: OTT (2), SEA, CBJ, EDM, LA, NAS, WPG, WAS, COL, VAN, TB, BOS, MTL, DAL, STL, PHI & CGY
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 5, 2024
– What do you think?
Do you think Brandon Gignac will fit in with the Habs long-term?
“The train doesn’t pass 25 times. Maybe he’ll jump on it like Harvey-Pinard and we’ll never hear from him again in the AHL” -@thetender1987
Live au from @LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/LmhFHJwhJJ
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) February 6, 2024
– Listen now.
Coyotes: Quebec City before Salt Lake City? https://t.co/OYYqxiEOlD
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2024
– Great read.
Washington Capitals | Anthony Mantha and sports psychology https://t.co/AjcvTwhwc5
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 5, 2024
– I think so too.
Samuel Montembeault won gold last year with Canada at the World Championships. The 2026 Olympics are still a distant goal, but he should be among the candidates. https://t.co/XWKNPuaJcK
– J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) February 5, 2024
– A name to keep an eye on.
Martin Biron on TSN Sportscentre says CBJ D-Andrew Peeke is a player the Leafs should target, has 2 more years left on his deal after this season at under $3M AAV.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 5, 2024
– In this podcast, Frank Seravalli says Trevor Zegras is available in Anaheim after contract talks went “ugly” last summer.
Getting ready for today’s Morning Cuppa Hockey, just @frank_seravalli and I today:
Bad look for Hughes to play in ASG?
All-Star breakdown
Would Zegras fit with #Isles?
Knoblauch for Jack Adams?
Ask questions in the chat @DailyFaceoff https://t.co/nqN1aolAzQ
– Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) January 30, 2024
– With Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan traded, Adam Henrique becomes the #1 option.
Rangers interested in these two Ducks forwards? https://t.co/mtWex2JY94
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 5, 2024
– No, Jake Guenztel would not have rejected a six-year contract offer.
Reacting to reports of Jake Guentzel receiving/rejecting a 6-year offer recently from the #LetsGoPens, I’m told from a team source there still aren’t any ongoing contract talks and those reports are inaccurate.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 5, 2024