Skip to content
News

“T*barnak!” Patrick Roy curses after a goal against his Islanders
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
“T*barnak!” Patrick Roy curses after a goal against his Islanders
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Tonight, the NHL returns to regular-season action after a few days’ break for the All-Star Game. For the occasion, we were treated to two games, including a duel in Toronto between the Maple Leafs and Patrick Roy’s team, the Islanders.

The Habs return to action tomorrow against the Washington Capitals.

And tonight, the duel between the Leafs and the Islanders was quite a stirring one. There was emotion in the air… and we saw it with the Islanders coach.

After a first-period goal by Mathew Barzal, the Maple Leafs hit back early in the second period, when after just 50 seconds, Mitch Marner found the back of the net.

Clearly, this didn’t please Roy… who let out a heartfelt “t*barnak!

Obviously, it’s quite comical to see the coach’s reaction, which was easy enough to understand for any Quebecer who saw the coach exclaim.

Perhaps the two Quebecers in the group, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Samuel Bolduc, were quicker to notice than the rest of the group, hehe.

At least for Roy, the game ended in a 3-2 Islanders victory. John Tavares scored against his former club, but Pierre Engvall did the same with two minutes left in the game.

There was a bit of breaststroke at the end of the game, with Tavares in the thick of the action. Cal Clutterbuck and Scott Mayfield were also there for the Islanders.

The coach praised his team’s strong performance tonight, including a huge outing by goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

In what was his second win at the helm of the Islanders (he now has a 2-2-1 record), he really liked what he saw from his group.

But in Quebec, what we’ll remember is Patrick Roy’s classic outspokenness, as he unleashed a good old-fashioned expletive to express his frustration.

So even though he’s far from Quebec, he won’t lose his good old habits, hehe.

In bursts

– John Tavares had a good game in defeat.

– There were a lot of scouts in Toronto tonight, including a Habs representative.

– What do you think?

– Listen now.

– Great read.

– I think so too.

– A name to keep an eye on.

– In this podcast, Frank Seravalli says Trevor Zegras is available in Anaheim after contract talks went “ugly” last summer.

– With Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan traded, Adam Henrique becomes the #1 option.

– No, Jake Guenztel would not have rejected a six-year contract offer.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content