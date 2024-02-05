Sean Monahan less likely to stay in Winnipeg than Elias Lindholm in Vancouver

Last week saw two huge NHL transactions in the space of 36 hours: after Elias Lindholm moved to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, Sean Monahan became a member of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday morning.At the same time, the two best center players on the trade market left, with more than a month to go before the March 8 deadline.Obviously, the big return acquired by the Flames (a first-round pick, a conditional fourth-round pick, Andrei Kuzmenko and two prospects) made Montreal salivate, as fans were hoping for a similar package.

In the end, “only” a first-round pick went the other way, as did a conditional third-round pick in 2027 that will pass to the Habs if the Jets win the Stanley Cup.

The difference is quite substantial at first glance, but in his column of the day on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie attributed it to one important element: it’s much more likely that Elias Lindholm will sign a contract extension in Vancouver, which seems quite unlikely for Sean Monahan in Winnipeg.

Because, in the end, Lavoie reminds us that for many people, the Habs have really hit the jackpot. He cites the example of Larry Brooks, who praised the Habs for landing Monahan with a first-round pick.

What the informant explains is that no team wanted anything to do with Andrei Kuzmenko when he was traded at the start of the season. Add in the fact that the two prospects obtained, Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, aren’t necessarily top-tier prospects (although Brzustewicz has impressive offensive potential for a defenseman), and you quickly realize that it all looks the same, in the end.

The return acquired by the Flames is better than that acquired by the Habs, no one’s disputing that. On the other hand, the difference isn’t as great as you might think… and that’s down to the possibility of both guys signing contract extensions with their new teams:

Elias Lindholm wants to sign a [contract] extension with the Canucks. Sean Monahan will not sign a contract extension with the Jets. – Renaud Lavoie

So, the Canucks paid for a guy they’re likely to keep long-term, while the Jets really paid for a rental player.

Maybe Monahan will want to stay in Winnipeg when he becomes a free agent, but that’s as unclear as it is right now for Lindholm. Inevitably, everything makes more sense when you interpret the two transactions in this way.

