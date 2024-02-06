Ivan Demidov’s January highlights (and stats) are incredible

There are some interesting names lined up for the next NHL draft.

And as my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois explained earlier today in an article on Cayden Lindstrom, one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, it’s important for the Habs because the Montreal organization should have a good choice (again).

I’d like to continue in this vein by telling you about Ivan Demidov in January, a player who plays in the Russian Junior League (MHL) and who also has a good chance of being selected early in the next draft.

What Demidov accomplished in January is worth sharing, because it’s truly impressive.

Demidov played seven games in the first month of 2024… And in seven games, he collected a total of nine goals and twelve assists.

Sounds like stats from a video game, and it’s even more staggering when you look at the highlights of his most recent games:

Ivan Demidov had a monster run through January, averaging 3 points per game: – 7 games

– 9 goals

– 7 primary assists, 5 secondary assists

– 39 shots on goal

– Opponents outscored 17-0(!) while on the ice at even-strength#2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/VNLOEJhTxe – Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) February 6, 2024

It’s worth noting that the young man’s team (SKA-1946 from St Petersburg) played against average clubs in January…

But to see that Demidov answered the call by being dominant still deserves to be highlighted.

In the video above, we see him making superb passes to his team-mates using his vision, we see him scoring beautiful goals with his hands and his precise shots…

And his style of play really reminds me of Evgeni Malkin. Grant McCagg compared him to Alex Kovalev , if the latter were a more complete and consistent player.Demidov has 45 points in 23 games so far this season, and is unquestionably the most dominant player in the MHL.

He’s winning over a lot of scouts…

And it’s worth mentioning because, according to Eric Engels, the Habs are interested in the Russian-born player.

