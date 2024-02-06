Coyotes: news could be announced as early as this weekend

Gary Bettman said we’ll have an announcement on #Yotes future in a few weeks. Sources say it could come as soon as this weekend.
What’s on the table? Three options, sources tell @DailyFaceoff.
Frank Seravalli February 6, 2024
We don’t know the true nature of the news yet, but what we do know is that there are three options open to the Coyotes, again according to Seravalli.
The first is to find a site for a new amphitheatre and put shovels in the ground…
The second is to sell the team in order to stay in Arizona…
The Coyotes have confirmed that they are moving forward with the purchase of land north of Phoenix, but the franchise president (Xavier Gutierrez) has also stated that the organization is “not ready” to make an announcement in that direction.
If he stays in Arizona, the plan would be to see the club share an amphitheatre with the Phoenix Suns, but that seems to be pretty complicated too, because the Suns aren’t interested…
On the other hand…
Because, quite frankly, we’re all tired of seeing this issue drag on the National League table.
