Samuel Montembeault will play tomorrow, but not Alex Newhook
Samuel Montembeault will play tomorrow, but not Alex Newhook
Here we go again.

At practice this morning, the Habs gave us some clues as to their lineup for tomorrow night’s game in Washington. And in fact, we can expect to see an 11-7 format.

Arber Xhekaj looked like a guy who could play, unlike Michael Pezzetta.

Obviously, all 12 healthy forwards were on the ice, but there was also Alex Newhook. We’re talking about a guy to keep an eye on, as his return to action is becoming increasingly imminent.

GM Kent Hughes confirmed this last Friday, on the sidelines of the Sean Monahan transaction. And since then, the former Avalanche has been training with the rest of his teammates.

That said, it should be noted that he won’t be able to play tomorrow night. That’s what Martin St-Louis confirmed.

He’ll be making the trip to Washington, no doubt to continue skating with the group, and we’ll see in due course whether the week of practice that awaits the Flanelle will allow him to play on Saturday.

That said, we do know that Samuel Montembeault will play.

It’s no great surprise, but the Quebecer, who won the Molson Cup for the month of January, will be the one lucky enough to play in the first game back from the break.

I also expect him to get a chance to play in one of the two games this weekend. Whether it’s Saturday (Stars) or Sunday (Blues), the young fans attending the afternoon games would be disappointed not to see Montembeault at all.

It remains to be seen which game he’ll get, and who’ll get the other. But that’s for another time.

