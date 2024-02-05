Training: Tanner Pearson replaces Sean Monahan on the power play

Currently, the Habs have only 22 players eligible to play games on their 23-man roster. Why? Because Brendan Gallagher is suspended and can’t be replaced. Because Brendan Gallagher is suspended and can’t be replaced.

With three goalies, that leaves only 19 available skaters for 18 chairs. #OnlyExtra

Since the Habs have seven defensemen in town and twelve healthy forwards, it’s safe to assume that all twelve forwards will be playing with the Habs tomorrow night. Barring an Alex Newhook surprise in Washington (unlikely) or a lineup with eleven forwards and seven defensemen?

Alex Newhook still hasn’t received the go-ahead from his doctors. Barring a major surprise, he’s not expected to play tomorrow. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 5, 2024

If the Habs go with 12 forwards, it’s safe to assume that Arber Xhekaj, as in the last game nine days ago, could be the one to bail out and spend some time in the stands.

Defensive pairs this morning: Matheson-Guhle

Struble-Savard

Harris-Kovacevic Extra: Xhekaj – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 5, 2024

Nothing has been confirmed, but he was the seventh defenseman at training this morning.

Obviously, things can still change. Maybe Martin St-Louis just wants to test things this morning. Without Sean Monahan, there’s an adjustment period to be had.

But here’s a hint that Xhekaj could play (whether with six or seven defensemen): he trained as a member of the second power play wave.

PP1: Suzuki-Caufield-Pearson (takes Monahan’s place)-Matheson-Slafkovsky PP2: RHP-Anderson-Gignac-Ylonen-Xhekaj – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 5, 2024

I don’t know about you, but I’m looking at the second wave and I’m thinking that yes, the end of the Habs’ season is indeed going to be a long one, as my colleague Maxime Truman noted this morning.

But let’s go back to the first wave. Seeing Tanner Pearson there tells me that there’s a good chance he’ll be around for the short term only. After all, I’m hoping that Alex Newhook, when he returns, will take Monahan’s place on the PP.

But at the same time, I’m thinking that the Habs clearly have Pearson in the shop window…

Finally, let’s note that Juraj Slafkovsky, whose confidence might be a little shaken by Sean Monahan’s departure to Winnipeg, trained on the club’s first trio.

Caufield-Suzuki-Slaf – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 5, 2024

– Team Canada junior case moves forward.

During a 15 minute hearing, lawyers for four current and one former NHL players spoke to the justice of the peace in a London, Ont., court about next steps in this case.

The justice of the peace ordered a publication ban on the identity of the alleged victim and two witnesses in… – Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 5, 2024

OFFICIAL Olympic Stadium roof and technical ring to be replaced Estimated cost: $870M 4 years of work, starting next summer Rigid, fixed roof, 50-year lifespan with “transparent glass hoop”. Objective: double the number of paying visitors#polqc #polcan pic.twitter.com/PluWx89aih – Sébastien Bovet (@SebBovetSRC) February 5, 2024

OLYMPIC STADIUM ROOF AND TECHNICAL RING

* Cost: $870M

* Timeline: 2028

* The roof includes a skylight

* Costs do not include changes to the enclosure

* Stadium demolition estimated at $2 billion – Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) February 5, 2024

– Samuel Montembeault is the player of the month for January. Earlier this season, it was Jake Allen.

Samuel Montembeault wins the Molson Cup for January Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/fOZnDBcsHr – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 5, 2024

It’s expected to be a staggering pact. https://t.co/jPRjniSebh – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 5, 2024

