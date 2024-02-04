Sean Monahan on the first wave of the Jets power play

For the past two days, the hot topic in Montreal has been Sean Monahan.Kent Hughes did a colossal job from start to finish, first to acquire him and then to part with the center.

Today, Alex Newhook and the Canadiens took to the ice in preparation for Tuesday’s showdown with the Capitals. Sean Monahan did the same for the first time with his new team. He was nervous, but if there’s one market he knows, it’s the Canadian one.

And there is Sean Monahan wearing a Jets jersey for the first time. pic.twitter.com/WaKmUOonP4 – Dave Minuk (@ICdave) February 4, 2024

I’m not going to give as detailed a summary of the Jets’ training as I did the Habs’, but quickly, what you can notice is that Mony is on the first wave of the power play.

He’s in the company of former roommate Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey. That’s a lot of talent on the same quintuple.

#NHLJets power play:

Vilardi

Scheifele – Monahan – Connor

Morrissey Niederreiter

Pionk – Perfetti – Ehlers

Schmidt@TSN_Edge – John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile in Montreal, Martin St-Louis, disappointed to see his veteran leave, doesn’t even know who to replace Monahan with on his own first wave of the power play.

That’s what he said after today’s practice.

#Habs Martin St-Louis says they’re still figuring out who will take Sean Monahan’s spot on the top powerplay unit – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 4, 2024

The one who will pilot a trio composed of Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti will wear number 23, the number he had in Calgary, but not in Montreal.

In any case, if he had wanted to keep the 91, he would have had to spend a few hundred dollars on a Rolex watch. It’s his trio mate, Perfetti, who has that number.

#NHLJets Sean Monahan has arrived for his first practice, sporting his old number 23 from his Calgary days. pic.twitter.com/Ns4kap6WDr – John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) February 4, 2024

Monahan and the Jets will be in action on Tuesday. They’ll be in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins.

You can count on me to sum up the game on Wednesday morning.

– Slaf will be bored.

“He’s a great guy, great person, it was great to have him around. We’ll miss him a lot but we just gotta keep playing. I was a little sad. I just told him good luck there, obviously I’m going to miss him. Sad day but we keep going.” – Juraj Slafkovsky on his friend Sean Monahan pic.twitter.com/1MQcIGxeik – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 4, 2024

Quebecer Jakob Pelletier gets a chance in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/qbCZTk1NEW – RDS (@RDSca) February 4, 2024

How did Brandon Gignac find out about his contract with the Habs? Was there a moment, considering his move to the ECHL after his one NHL game, when he doubted? A very happy young man answered questions this afternoon pic.twitter.com/1xQIqhd86W – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 4, 2024

