Sean Monahan on the first wave of the Jets power play
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
For the past two days, the hot topic in Montreal has been Sean Monahan.

Kent Hughes did a colossal job from start to finish, first to acquire him and then to part with the center.

Today, Alex Newhook and the Canadiens took to the ice in preparation for Tuesday’s showdown with the Capitals. Sean Monahan did the same for the first time with his new team. He was nervous, but if there’s one market he knows, it’s the Canadian one.

I’m not going to give as detailed a summary of the Jets’ training as I did the Habs’, but quickly, what you can notice is that Mony is on the first wave of the power play.

He’s in the company of former roommate Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey. That’s a lot of talent on the same quintuple.

Meanwhile in Montreal, Martin St-Louis, disappointed to see his veteran leave, doesn’t even know who to replace Monahan with on his own first wave of the power play.

That’s what he said after today’s practice.

The one who will pilot a trio composed of Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti will wear number 23, the number he had in Calgary, but not in Montreal.

In any case, if he had wanted to keep the 91, he would have had to spend a few hundred dollars on a Rolex watch. It’s his trio mate, Perfetti, who has that number.

Monahan and the Jets will be in action on Tuesday. They’ll be in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins.

You can count on me to sum up the game on Wednesday morning.

In gusto

– Slaf will be bored.

– Finally.

– He looks happy.

– I don’t doubt it.

