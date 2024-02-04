Jesse Puljujarvi signs two-year deal with Penguins

Drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, Jesse Puljujarvi didn’t get off to the start he’d hoped for.

He never really blossomed, so much so that he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes last year for next to nothing.

Yet he had a bright future ahead of him, momentarily ranked No. 1 in Simon Boisvert’s 2015 mock draft .

Now, he may have just received the real second chance in the NHL he’s been waiting for.

The Penguins have signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year contract. The two-year contract runs through the end of the 2024.25 season and carries an average annual value of $800,000. Full details: https://t.co/v1fPzfHC67 pic.twitter.com/iIlBbgOsh7 – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 4, 2024

He has signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Penguins. $800,000 per year.On December 10, he was given a professional trial with the team.Clearly, he has convinced management. In 13 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he collected nine points, including four goals. He has yet to play a game with the real Penguins.The contract he has just signed is a two-part contract.

Nothing brings him to Pittsburgh, then, but you never know, maybe if Kyle Dubas decides to sell a few players at the trade deadline (Jake Guentzel), he’ll get his chance in Pennsylvania’s top-12 later this year…

In bursts

To be continued.

