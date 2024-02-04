Skip to content
Alex Newhook trained with his teammates
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After just over a week off, with the All-Star event in between, the Habs were back at work this afternoon.

On the ice in Brossard, the boys stretched their legs. Of course, there were plenty of things to keep an eye on, including the presence of Sean Monahan. Oh no, never mind, he left for Winnipeg during the break.

By the way, here he is in his new colors.

The four centers are Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, the most recently signed, Brandon Gignac, and one of the most recently recalled, Lucas Condotta.

We shouldn’t dismiss Alex Newhook’s name too quickly from this center line, however. He trained with his teammates (in a regular jersey) this afternoon for the first time since his injury. Will he be in uniform for the next game? We still don’t know. After all, he’s coming back from a major injury, and it may take more than a practice with the others to get back into the swing of things.

At least he’s here!

Now, will he play wing or center?

As for Brandon Gignac, he’s here too. Remember that he signed an NHL contract this morning.

He will wear number 74.

With Nick Suzuki’s busy weekend, you’d think he’d get a day off.

But no. He’s here, like a good captain, with the rest of the group. It’s true that Toronto and Brossard are doing well, but…

In fact, there are no absentees.

The Canadiens will be back in action on Tuesday. Martin St-Louis’ team will be in Washington to face the Capitals.

The identity of the goaltender has not been revealed, but I’d like to think that Samuel Montembeault, the team’s number-one goaltender, will defend the cage against Alexander Ovechkin and his gang.

We’ll see what comes out of the rest of training.

