Alex Newhook trained with his teammates

We shouldn’t dismiss Alex Newhook’s name too quickly from this center line, however. He trained with his teammates (in a regular jersey) this afternoon for the first time since his injury. Will he be in uniform for the next game? We still don’t know. After all, he’s coming back from a major injury, and it may take more than a practice with the others to get back into the swing of things.

Newy is back at training with the whole group! Wooo! First practice back with the group for Newy! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RawB4tZavm – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 4, 2024

At least he’s here!

Now, will he play wing or center?

As for Brandon Gignac, he’s here too. Remember that he signed an NHL contract this morning.

Brandon Gignac wears 74. Unless he speaks Russian, and I don’t know, he’s the first non-Russian speaker to wear it in Canadiens history. – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) February 4, 2024

He will wear number 74.

With Nick Suzuki’s busy weekend, you’d think he’d get a day off.

But no. He’s here, like a good captain, with the rest of the group. It’s true that Toronto and Brossard are doing well, but…

Alex Newhook appears to be a full participant at Canadiens practice. And Nick Suzuki is also on the ice after a busy weekend. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 4, 2024

In fact, there are no absentees.

The Canadiens will be back in action on Tuesday. Martin St-Louis’ team will be in Washington to face the Capitals.

The identity of the goaltender has not been revealed, but I’d like to think that Samuel Montembeault, the team’s number-one goaltender, will defend the cage against Alexander Ovechkin and his gang.

We’ll see what comes out of the rest of training.

Breaking news

– News from the waivers.

Calgary claims Brayden Pachal off waivers from Vegas. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 4, 2024

Ivan Prosvetov (COL) clears waivers. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 4, 2024

– I’m emotional.

Bill Belichick letter to Patriots fanshttps://t.co/DIm5NsFzur – RDS (@RDSca) February 4, 2024

– Too bad.