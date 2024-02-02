Skip to content
Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about the All-Star event
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Today, on this Friday night, 12 of the NHL’s top players were competing for a million dollars.

We could even say 11 players, because Nikita Kucherov didn’t give a damn.

He was even booed for his lack of energy.

He wanted absolutely nothing to do with the million dollars. At the same time, are you surprised?

I know it’s not necessarily a lot of money for a guy who earns $9.5 million a year, but it’s still pretty good, isn’t it?

The Russian obviously finished last in the competition. He was one of the first to be eliminated, along with David Pastrnak, Quinn Hughes and Leon Draisaitl.

It has to be said that he’s not the only one who wants to be in the South at the moment.

Connor McDavid, the man behind the new format, was crowned 2024 All-Star Champion.

He wins bragging rights in the NHL, the modest sum of money and this trophy.

He won the obstacle course contest, the contest for the fastest, most accurate player with the best puck handling.

He’s good at everything!

The All-Star Game takes place tomorrow, live from Toronto.

Did you enjoy the new format?

Extension

Here are the winners of the other contests.

After review, Nathan MacKinnon won the on-reception contest. Connor Bedard was on hand to pass the puck. David Pastrnak didn’t know what was going on.

– The title of best passer goes to Elias Pettersson.

– Nine saves and $100,000 for Alexandar Georgiev.

– Cale Makar wins the hardest shot contest.

– Here are the final standings:

