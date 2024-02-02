Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about the All-Star event

Today, on this Friday night, 12 of the NHL’s top players were competing for a million dollars.

We could even say 11 players, because Nikita Kucherov didn’t give a damn.

Nikita Kucherov wants absolutely nothing to do with the NHL All Star Skills Competition#NHLAllStar | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/HqxVaUgF7r – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 3, 2024

He was even booed for his lack of energy.He wanted absolutely nothing to do with the million dollars. At the same time, are you surprised?

I know it’s not necessarily a lot of money for a guy who earns $9.5 million a year, but it’s still pretty good, isn’t it?

Nikita Kucherov with a less than stellar showing in the passing event pic.twitter.com/w9xdVXM9Uj – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 3, 2024

It has to be said that he’s not the only one who wants to be in the South at the moment.

Percentage of NHL players who wish they were somewhere else right now: 99.9%. https://t.co/0sLEpr0fbq – Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) February 3, 2024

He’s good at everything!

CONNOR CLEANS UP McDavid wins the 2024 #NHLAllStar Skills Competition! pic.twitter.com/ChO04S0F5H – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 3, 2024

The All-Star Game takes place tomorrow, live from Toronto.Did you enjoy the new format?Here are the winners of the other contests.

– After review, Nathan MacKinnon won the on-reception contest. Connor Bedard was on hand to pass the puck. David Pastrnak didn’t know what was going on.

Upon further review, one of Pastrnak’s shots was given three points, but should have been one.

So, One-Timers:

1: MacKinnon 24

T2: Draisaitl & Pastrnak 22

4: Pettersson 20

5: Kucherov 19 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 3, 2024

– The title of best passer goes to Elias Pettersson.

– Nine saves and $100,000 for Alexandar Georgiev.

Alexandar Georgiev makes most saves (9), so he wins the $100,000 available to the goalies. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 3, 2024

– Cale Makar wins the hardest shot contest.

Hardest shot:

5 pts: Makar 102.56

4 pts: Miller 102.34

3 pts: Pettersson 98.4 (defending champion)

2 pts: Matthews 96.22

1 pt: Pastrnak 95.27 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 3, 2024

– Here are the final standings: