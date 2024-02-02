Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about the All-Star event

Percentage of NHL players who wish they were somewhere else right now: 99.9%. https://t.co/0sLEpr0fbq
Today, on this Friday night, 12 of the NHL’s top players were competing for a million dollars.
We could even say 11 players, because Nikita Kucherov didn’t give a damn.
Nikita Kucherov wants absolutely nothing to do with the NHL All Star Skills Competition#NHLAllStar | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/HqxVaUgF7r
I know it’s not necessarily a lot of money for a guy who earns $9.5 million a year, but it’s still pretty good, isn’t it?
Nikita Kucherov with a less than stellar showing in the passing event pic.twitter.com/w9xdVXM9Uj
It has to be said that he’s not the only one who wants to be in the South at the moment.
A glimpse of the #NHLAllStar Skills Trophy pic.twitter.com/uAjxs9uoun
He’s good at everything!
CONNOR CLEANS UP
McDavid wins the 2024 #NHLAllStar Skills Competition! pic.twitter.com/ChO04S0F5H
Extension
– After review, Nathan MacKinnon won the on-reception contest. Connor Bedard was on hand to pass the puck. David Pastrnak didn’t know what was going on.
Upon further review, one of Pastrnak’s shots was given three points, but should have been one.
So, One-Timers:
1: MacKinnon 24
T2: Draisaitl & Pastrnak 22
4: Pettersson 20
5: Kucherov 19
– The title of best passer goes to Elias Pettersson.
Elias Pettersson is your Passing Challenge Champion. #NHLAllStar | @Canucks pic.twitter.com/V0gztNbuDB
– Nine saves and $100,000 for Alexandar Georgiev.
Alexandar Georgiev makes most saves (9), so he wins the $100,000 available to the goalies.
– Cale Makar wins the hardest shot contest.
Hardest shot:
5 pts: Makar 102.56
4 pts: Miller 102.34
3 pts: Pettersson 98.4 (defending champion)
2 pts: Matthews 96.22
1 pt: Pastrnak 95.27
– Here are the final standings:
The final event winner of the night!
Connor McDavid(@cmcdavid97) is the @pepsi NHL Obstacle Course winner! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/QIuqOTcPh8
