Jake Guentzel and Jordan Eberle: potential targets for the Oilers

I don’t know which team will stop the Oilers, but they’re unbeatable right now. Literally…

They’ve won their last 16 games. Edmonton won’t have it easy in the next few days, however. The club faces the Golden Knights and Kings in the space of four days. Will one of these teams (or the Ducks) be able to beat the Alberta team? We’ll see.

One thing’s for sure: GM Ken Holland isn’t done shopping after acquiring Corey Perry. According to Chris Johnston, he wants a top-6 forward to play alongside Leon Draisaitl.

From @PierreVLeBrun & @reporterchris – Examining what could lie ahead for the Flames and Canucks and their rosters, the market for Sean Monahan heating up, and how Connor McDavid's fingerprints are all over the changes to the Skills Competition

And that forward could be a big one. Johnston mentioned the names Jake Guentzel and Jordan Eberle.

Both are interesting cases because they’ll become free agents at the end of the season. And their teams are still in the playoff hunt. The Penguins are seven points out of the final playoff spot (with four games in hand) and Seattle is just two points back.

Both the Kraken and the Penguins are hesitant to trade.

Regardless, acquiring Guentzel or Eberle would be very expensive. Do the Oilers have what it takes? They don’t have much room under the salary cap, but they do have some interesting prospects and their next three first-round picks.

In short, it’s one to watch. Imagine the top-6 with one of these two forwards…

Forget Chris Tanev in Toronto?

That would be the best in the NHL, in my opinion.As for their situation in front of the net, Johnston says Edmonton is getting more and more comfortable with Stuart Skinner. After all, Skinner has been one of the best netminders since the start of 2024. The tipster even talked about the fact that Jack Campbell could be recalled soon.Another player attracting a lot of interest in the league is Chris Tanev.

He’s a highly coveted player (and rightly so). According to Pierre LeBrun, the Flames haven’t given up on signing him. They may try to open final negotiations with the defenseman.

But if those negotiations go nowhere, count on the Leafs and Senators to be in the running. The problem for Toronto: the right-hander’s price tag would be a second-round pick. And the All-Star Game host team doesn’t have a second-round pick for the next three years.

So they’d have to overpay (a first-round pick) to acquire him. I don’t know if Brad Treliving will be willing to give that much for a UFA, who may not even be in a position to sign next July.

In bursts

Remember, the trade deadline is just over five weeks away.

– A nice set for William Trudeau.

Already 100 for Truds pic.twitter.com/JJHjgucjaX – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 3, 2024

– He’s on fire.

A three-point night for Justin Barron tonight. We doubled his responsibilities tonight since Logan Mailloux is sick. He’s having a great game. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 3, 2024

– Really?

A first round pick and a conditional third round pick for Sean Monahan:

A first round pick and a conditional third round pick for Sean Monahan:

What do you think? Is it satisfactory? "I thought he was worth more than that" -Antoine Roussel

– Mike Ribeiro, not guilty for now.

A jury in a Texas court has found former NHL player Mike Ribeiro not guilty of two counts of sexual assault, according to media reports.

The jury deadlocked on a count of attempted sexual assault. It's possible Ribeiro could be retried on that charge.

– Just guessing.