Pierre-Luc Dubois trade persuaded Hellebuyck and Scheifele to stay in Winnipeg

Last year, you could sense that the players weren’t too happy with the situation in Winnipeg. The team had barely made the playoffs, and had obviously been eliminated by the best team in the West, the Golden Knights.

We even wondered if guys like Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck were going to stay with the Jets. Both would become free agents after this season. Finally, both signed contracts at the same time on October 9. In fact, the team’s social media didn’t even need to make two separate postings.

The Pierre-Luc Dubois trade convinced Connor Hellebuyck to stay with the Jetshttps://t.co/o6H8nwSXdy – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 2, 2024

Why were these two signings announced so suddenly? The Pierre-Luc Dubois transaction, which took place a few months earlier, may have weighed in the balance.On the sidelines of the All-Star event, Jets coach Rick Bowness admitted that the trade has brought stability to the roster. The players acquired in return (Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kapari and Alex Iafallo) all have their role to play.

According to the coach, the Quebecer’s return was part of what convinced Hellebuyck and Scheifele to stay in Manitoba.

And today, both must be very happy with the situation. Winnipeg is in third place in the Central Section, just two points behind the Avalanche and first place.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles… things aren’t looking so rosy. The Kings are in the playoffs, but they’re only first in the draft.

The Los Angeles Kings are making a change behind the bench. #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/tbyR1kXXXO – NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 2, 2024

Worse still, head coach Todd McLellan was fired earlier today.

And PLD isn’t off to the hoped-for start to the season….

In addition to the Dubois deal, the buyout of Blake Wheeler’s contract was a major factor in the decision of both Jets stars to stay with the club.

This is what TVA Sports has to say on the subject.

In short, the Jets are in a good position to go a long way in the playoffs. After all, they didn’t acquire Sean Monahan for nothing. Much to the delight of the number-one goaltender and center, among others, who are no strangers to the organization’s success.

Cole Caufield out for drinks with birthday boy Christian Dvorak pic.twitter.com/XliVyItEb7 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 3, 2024

Josh Anderson & Jake Allen & Christian Dvorak reunited with Joel Edmundson pic.twitter.com/YmcAH4YokP – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 3, 2024

I had some fun with the payrolls from each of the teams for the All-Star Game. You think your team has salary cap trouble? Connor McDavid’s team $5 million above the cap. And that’s for only 11 players. https://t.co/t2wnDGzBey – Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) February 2, 2024

