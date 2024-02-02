The president of the Players’ Association criticized the ridicule surrounding the Coyotes

There are developments in the Arizona Coyotes file.

Actually… there are some “bad” developments in the Arizona Coyotes file.

Why is that? Because the NHL continues to cover itself in ridicule.

Marty Walsh, president of the Players’ Association, revealed that the club has missed two deadlines related to the construction of an NHL-capable amphitheatre.

And Walsh, speaking of the Coyotes’ situation, really said out loud what many are thinking:

They (the Coyotes) play in a college arena and they’re the second tenant in the building… That’s no way to run a business. – Marty Walsh

Marty Walsh says the #coyotes have missed two deadlines already to move forward with an arena project. “How long do you wait to get a home? They’re playing in a college arena and they’re the second tenant in that arena. … This is not the way to run a business.” – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 2, 2024

Not to repeat myself, but the Coyotes had until the end of January to announce concrete plans to build a new arena.And clearly, none of that has happened.What do the Coyotes think of all this?

Well, it’s simple… The team continues to assert that they are “fully committed” to staying in Arizona and look forward to “sharing exciting news” soon.

We are fully committed to Arizona & hope to share exciting news with all of you soon. Arizona is home & the future is incredibly bright here. https://t.co/aGemICtfxG – Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 2, 2024

This is no joke:

It doesn’t stop there.

In his speech about the Coyotes, Marty Walsh also stated that he is extremely disappointed with the Arizona organization.

Walsh told reporters that the senior members of the Coyotes won’t even talk to the Players’ Association about the conditions of the players who play in Arizona.

Again, you can’t make this stuff up:

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh says he’s “extremely disappointed” with the #coyotes organization. Walsh says senior members of that organization won’t even speak with the NHLPA about the conditions for the players there. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 2, 2024

It seems like every time we talk about the Coyotes lately…

It’s for all the wrong reasons.

So, when is the end of this fiasco that’s been going on for far too long?

I’d like to answer that question… But I’m thinking it’s not a good sign when I hear the NHL commissioner openly say he’s confident the club will stay in Arizona:

Gary Bettman says he’s “reasonably confident” that #coyotes owner Alex Meruelo will deliver on his promise to secure a new NHL-quality arena in Arizona. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 2, 2024

In gusts

– I confess.

– Suzzzzz !

– He’s looking good!

– Come on!