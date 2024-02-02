Marty Walsh says the #coyotes have missed two deadlines already to move forward with an arena project.
“How long do you wait to get a home? They’re playing in a college arena and they’re the second tenant in that arena. … This is not the way to run a business.”
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 2, 2024
The president of the Players’ Association criticized the ridicule surrounding the Coyotes
Actually… there are some “bad” developments in the Arizona Coyotes file.
Marty Walsh, president of the Players’ Association, revealed that the club has missed two deadlines related to the construction of an NHL-capable amphitheatre.
And Walsh, speaking of the Coyotes’ situation, really said out loud what many are thinking:
They (the Coyotes) play in a college arena and they’re the second tenant in the building… That’s no way to run a business. – Marty Walsh
Well, it’s simple… The team continues to assert that they are “fully committed” to staying in Arizona and look forward to “sharing exciting news” soon.
We are fully committed to Arizona & hope to share exciting news with all of you soon. Arizona is home & the future is incredibly bright here. https://t.co/aGemICtfxG
– Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 2, 2024
It doesn’t stop there.
Walsh told reporters that the senior members of the Coyotes won’t even talk to the Players’ Association about the conditions of the players who play in Arizona.
Again, you can’t make this stuff up:
NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh says he’s “extremely disappointed” with the #coyotes organization.
Walsh says senior members of that organization won’t even speak with the NHLPA about the conditions for the players there.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 2, 2024
It seems like every time we talk about the Coyotes lately…
It’s for all the wrong reasons.
So, when is the end of this fiasco that’s been going on for far too long?
I’d like to answer that question… But I’m thinking it’s not a good sign when I hear the NHL commissioner openly say he’s confident the club will stay in Arizona:
Gary Bettman says he’s “reasonably confident” that #coyotes owner Alex Meruelo will deliver on his promise to secure a new NHL-quality arena in Arizona.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 2, 2024
