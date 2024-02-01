Michael Bublé on magic mushrooms: much more entertaining than Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber was one of the special guests at the NHL All-Star Game draft.

He acted as co-captain for Auston Matthews’ team…

And let’s just say that the Canadian star’s presence attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

It’s simple really: Bieber looked like a guy who just didn’t want to be there.

He hardly ever got up from his seat during player selection, he wasn’t involved in his team’s decisions…

And even though he was seen smiling a couple of times while chatting with his good friend Auston Matthews, many criticized the singer’s “effort” at the event:

Justin Bieber realizes the NHL asked him to be there because they want him to actually participate, right? – Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) February 1, 2024

The NHL: “Let’s invite Justin Bieber to the All-Star weekend in Toronto. The people will surely love it!” Meanwhile Justin Bieber: pic.twitter.com/a1KBLdip9C – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 2, 2024

I think it’s a shame because Justin Bieber is from Toronto.

He was at home, for an important National League event when the NHL was counting on him… And he should have understood that his participation would have pleased a lot of people.

Especially since he has, like, 50 billion fans around the world. I’m exaggerating a bit, but you know what I mean.

If Justin Bieber was flat, Michael Bublé was the opposite.

The latter was the co-captain of Quinn Hughes’ team and he was really entertaining.

Like, really entertaining. He was so involved in his team’s choices, you’d have thought he was playing in the NHL.

In a post-draft press conference, however, Bublé claimed that he took magic mushrooms before the event.

And no, it’s not a joke. You can’t make this stuff up:

Here is Michael Buble talking about fantasy hockey with @MLarkinHockey… And then how he’s on mushrooms pic.twitter.com/tVzuXdfZQi – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) February 2, 2024

I guess all means are good to have fun, hehe.

Also, maybe Bublé should have gone to Bieber and offered some magic, because Bieber clearly didn’t answer the call….

On a more serious note, I wonder what the league will think of all this.

Bieber on magic mushrooms…

Bublé on magic mushrooms…

Is it good for the NHL’s image? I’ll let you answer that.

Remember that the teams were built for the game, which will be presented on Saturday.