All-Star Game: Suzuki selected in the eighth round by McDavid’s team

The NHL All-Star Game player draft took place this evening.From the outset, we noticed the smiles on the faces of the various players on hand. There was a great atmosphere in Toronto and the guys seemed happy to be there. The set-up for the event was magnificent, too:In all of this, we were keeping a close eye on Montreal Canadiens representative Nick Suzuki.So, what do the teams look like? Here are the club picks:

Nikita Kucherov (Team Hughes), William Nylander (Team Matthews), Sidney Crosby (Team MacKinnon) and Connor Hellebuyck (Team McDavid) were drafted in the first round…

David Pastrnak (Team McDavid), Alexandar Georgiev (Team MacKinnon), Mitch Marner (Team Matthews) and Thatcher Demko (Team Hughes) were drafted in the second round…

Rasmus Dahlin (Team McDavid), Kirill Kaprizov (Team MacKinnon), Jake Oettinger (Team Matthews) and Kyle Connor (Team Hughes) were drafted in the third round…

Robert Thomas (Team McDavid), Sebastian Aho (Team MacKinnon), Clayton Keller (Team Matthews) and Brady Tkachuk (Team Hughes) were drafted in the fourth round…

Jesper Bratt (Team Hughes), Mathew Barzal (Team Matthews), Tom Wilson (Team MacKinnon) and Sam Reinhart (Team McDavid) were drafted in the fifth round…

Sergei Bobrovsky (Team McDavid), Jeremy Swayman (Team MacKinnon), Igor Shesterkin (Team Matthews) and Cam Talbot (Team Hughes) were drafted in the sixth round…

Brock Boeser (Team Hughes), Filip Forsberg (Team Matthews), Travis Konecny (Team MacKinnon) and Boone Jenner (Team McDavid) were drafted in the seventh round…

And the Canadiens’ captain was finally selected in the eighth round by Connor McDavid’s team.

Elias Lindholm (Team MacKinnon), Alex DeBrincat (Team Matthews) and J.T. Miller (Team Hughes) were also drafted in the eighth round.

More details to come…