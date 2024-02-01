In recent years, early-drafted Finns have not adapted well to the NHL

The World Junior Championship is always exciting for fans and NHL clubs alike.

It’s a great opportunity to see the world’s top prospects in action, and some countries are used to great success at the tournament.

Canada and the United States are obviously among them… But even if they have won fewer gold medals than the Canadians or the Americans, Finland and Sweden can also be mentioned as competition powers.

When you look at the players who have been good at the tournament, year after year for the last 10 years or so, you notice that these players are adapting well to the NHL world and are capable of producing at the next level.

Just think of Sam Reinhart, Connor McDavid, William Nylander and Max Domi, who took part in the event in 2015…

Think Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk (2016)…

Kirill Kaprizov, Clayton Keller and Thomas Chabot (2017)…

Think Martin Necas, Jordan Kyrou and Brady Tkachuk (2018)…

You get the idea.

But, on the other hand…

When you look at the tournament’s top players, year after year for the past 10 years or so, you also notice that many Finns have shone at the World Championship, without necessarily being in a position to shine in the NHL.

Kaapo Kakko (2nd overall in 2019) is still trying to establish himself as an impact player with the Rangers…

Ville Heinola (20th overall in 2019) has played just 35 career NHL games…

Rasmus Kupari (20th overall in 2018) has never lived up to expectations…

Olli Juolevi (5th overall in 2016) left the NHL last summer to sign a contract in Europe…

Juuso Valimaki (16th overall in 2017) plays on the third pair of defensemen in Arizona, although the Coyotes don’t have much depth on the blue line…

Kristian Vesalainen (24th overall in 2017) has been playing in Sweden for two years now…

Lassi Thomson (19th overall in 2019) was placed in the waivers last October…

Urho Vaakanainen (18th overall in 2017) has been shuttling between the NHL and AHL since 2018…

Jesse Ylönen (35th overall in 2018) plays like the Jesse Ylönen we know…

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (3rd overall in 2018) is struggling in Carolina…

Still, it’s crazy to realize that we’re talking here about players who were selected early in the draft because of their potential, which seemed to be pretty high at the time.

Obviously, I’m not saying that Finns aren’t good at hockey. Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov, Roope Hintz, Mikke Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen… These players are all among the elite of the National Hockey League.

But why haven’t many Finnish prospects been able to adapt to the NHL in recent years?

Is it more a question of coincidence than anything else? Is it all down to the development program in Finland? Is it an attitude problem, a bit like Jarmo Kekalainen‘s inability to connect with his players?

There have been some damn fine Finnish players in NHL history. Saku and Mikko Koivi, Olli Jokinen, Teemu Selanne, Jari Kurri, Esa Tikkanen (you name it)…

But it seems that in recent years, Finland’s star has been fading a little.

And that’s an interesting observation to share.

In bursts

– Really?

Friedman talking other teams that were in on Elias Lindholm (TJMS): “I think you’re right to suspect Boston, I think you’re right to suspect Colorado, I think you’d be right to suspect Carolina. I suspect Winnipeg, he fits with the kind of thing Winnipeg is looking at..” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 1, 2024

– Of note:

A first defensive recall this season from Trois-Rivieres. Logan Mailloux is a doubt for tomorrow’s game. Jandric could face his former team. https://t.co/VkdmueY5Ew – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 1, 2024

– Too strong.

Ivan Demidov is slipping. after 6g 5a in his last two games, he only had three assists today. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 1, 2024

– All-Star Game ticket prices are the talk of the town. [Journal de Montréal]