The Kings are not happy with Pierre-Luc Dubois

Clearly, the Canadiens have avoided a catastrophe in the Pierre-Luc Dubois file.

Obviously, we can’t assume 100% that it would have been the same thing if the Habs had acquired him, but let’s just say that I can’t imagine a world in which the Quebecer arrives in Montreal and dominates.

Not in light of what we’re seeing right now in L.A.

Journalist Marc de Foy wrote an article imagining what it would have been like if Kent Hughes had given the Jets what they were asking for in exchange for the center’s services… and let’s just say it’s not ideal.

But hey. It didn’t happen, and right now, it’s the Kings who are paying the price.

In hindsight, the Kings can’t be happy that they paid Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick in 2024 for the right to give Dubois $68 million.

And that’s pretty much what Martin McGuire confirmed in a recent episode of the Bon Match podcast. He claims that the Kings aren’t happy with Dubois and that the deal isn’t paying off.

The Kings are underperforming and Pierre-Luc Dubois isn’t living up to expectations and the price paid. Listen to the latest episode, where Martin and Dany discuss potential buyers and sellers as the trade deadline approaches. Available on all podcast platforms. pic.twitter.com/I8PUpfbq2N – Podcast Bon Match (@BaladoBonMatch) January 31, 2024

In light of what the Habs’ hockey describer had to say on the radio, it’s clear that the Kings are regretting offering Dubois that contract right now. And that’s only natural.

What do you think of Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Kings’ performance this season? pic.twitter.com/yb1dzmTuBN – Good Match Podcast (@BaladoBonMatch) February 1, 2024

Is he too comfortable behind Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault? Possibly.

It’s worth mentioning that Dubois was slow to adapt to his new challenge in Winnipeg three years ago. He had 20 points in 41 games… and now he has 20 points in 48 games.

It’s a similar story.

Round-up

When your coach publicly criticizes you, cuts you off and everyone criticizes you, you have to understand the message. Will he stand up?After all, a good end to the season would help.

