Potential expansion in Atlanta: green light for arena construction imminent

Even if expansion isn’t in Gary Bettman’s short-term plans (at least, that’s what he said in early 2023), cities are doing everything they can to apply to become the NHL’s 33rd franchise.
And then there’s Atlanta. The Georgia team has twice been unable to keep its club in the NHL. I guess the third time’s the charm, eh?
As Kevin Weekes points out, it’s a big step towards a professional team.
Exciting news from Georgia ; Forsyth County is about to green light The Arena project, a significant step towards a potential pro Hockey team. Stay tuned for updates as buzz around this groundbreaking development continues!
In any case, assistant commissioner Bill Daly said a few months ago that he was optimistic the next Atlanta team would eventually achieve better results than the previous two. After all, with an owner who’s not all about money and a well-located amphitheatre, it can be profitable.
These are issues to keep an eye on, but it’s likely that one of these future teams (Salt Lake or Forsyth County) will be the destination of the Arizona Coyotes’ probable move, in the end.
Meanwhile in Quebec City…
