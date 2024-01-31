Jacob Fowler: Ryan Whitney compares him to four great goalkeepers in history

I imagine you’ve seen how well things are going for Jacob Fowler this season. The Canadian prospect, who was at the World Junior Championship over the holidays, is in his first NCAA season at Boston College.

And let’s just say he has nothing to be ashamed of in terms of performance.

With a record of 18-4-1, an average of 2.25 and an efficiency rate of .924, it’s clear that the transition to the NCAA is not the most difficult one for the American goaltender.

Still, it’s interesting to see that Fowler is able to stand up during important moments. This weekend, for example, his club took on Boston University.

And even though BU was dominating, Fowler still managed to limit the damage of guys like Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini, two guys who are – obviously – feet of celery. #Sarcasm

The more time passes, the more we realize that, in addition to having an endearing personality, Fowler is also an excellent goaltender. Simon Boisvert, on his podcast yesterday , praised his confidence.

But he’s not the only one to sing his praises. Ryan Whitney, on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, mentioned how impressed he had been with Fowler over the weekend.

In his eyes, Fowler is simply one of the best goalkeepers he’s ever seen play in the NCAA. Seeing him make so many spectacular saves over and over again impressed him.

His message to Habs fans? You’ve got Samuel Montembeault for three years… and having a Fowler drafted in the third round puts the Habs in the driver’s seat. And he’s not shy about saying so.

Fowler will be an NHL All-Star Game goalie. – Ryan Whitney

When asked who Fowler reminded him of, he said it was “Hasek with Price with Roy and Brodeur” in one goalie. That’s not an exaggeration at all, of course, but it just goes to show how impressed he was with Fowler.

Good for the Habs. After all, even if Fowler hasn’t arrived at his destination yet, let’s just say he’s off to a great start.

