Coyotes: Even if they leave, an NHL team could return to Arizona

Time isrunning out for the Arizona Coyotes.

The NHL’s message at the last NHL governors’ meeting was simple.

The Coyotes had until the end of January to unveil plans to build an NHL-capable amphitheatre, and to date, nothing has come of it.What does all this mean?As Elliotte Friedman explained on the Jeff Marek show , it means that we can really expect to see the club relocated in the near future.

On the other hand…

The same Elliotte Friedman also said that if the Coyotes leave Arizona soon, it doesn’t mean we’ll never see an NHL team in the desert again.

Cont’d: “I do believe that even if the Coyotes leave, it’s not the end of Arizona as an NHL market, it’s one of the biggest markets in the United States, and I think if they leave they will endeavor to solve the arena problem, maybe it’s the Phoenix Suns, and they will go back” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 30, 2024

The television market in Arizona is too strong for the league to pass up:Elliotte Friedman opens the door to the possibility of a club coming to an agreement with the Phoenix Suns to play in the same amphitheatre.

On the other hand, in February 2022, Gary Bettman openly said that the Suns have “no interest” in sharing their building with the Coyotes, even temporarily …

This forced the commissioner to believe that the Suns want the Coyotes to leave. Could the Suns’ decision change if any NHL club returns to Arizona if the Coyotes have to leave?

There’s nothing official yet, but the more time passes, the more we get the feeling that the desert outfit might (finally) be moving.

Friedman talking #Yotes new arena (TJMS): “As far as we know there is nothing imminent, there’s been talk a lot about a piece of land they’re going to bid on..but I don’t think that’s necessarily a short process, as we learned from the vote last year, nothing here is a guarantee” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 30, 2024

Is this a coincidence? A little bird tells me no…

In gossip

– It’s all about the team’s performance.

Jesper Bratt without Jack Hughes: 15 games

– 6 goals

– 11 points

– 5-9-1 record It doesn’t help that Hamilton, Smith, Sieganthaler have been out along with Jack Hughes… https://t. co/U990BluvDN pic.twitter.com/KudyqzugOK – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 30, 2024

– A quick reminder about the teams for the All-Star Game festivities :

NHL All-Star Captains: team matthews (and justin bieber)

– Auston Matthews

– Morgan Rielly team mcdavid (and will arnett)

– Connor McDavid

– Leon Draisaitl team hughes (and michael buble)

– Quinn Hughes (… and Jack’s spirit)

– Elias Pettersson team mackinnon (and tate… pic.twitter.com/KzOhTbMaOJ – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 30, 2024

– Makes sense.

Do not expect Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote to return to the NHL after being charged. The NHL is likely to place them on paid leave pending the disposition of the case. Depending on how the case resolves, the NHL could then discipline the players. – Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) January 30, 2024

– Sad.