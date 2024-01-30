Skip to content
Coyotes: Even if they leave, an NHL team could return to Arizona
Time is really running out for the Arizona Coyotes.

The NHL’s message at the last NHL governors’ meeting was simple.

The Coyotes had until the end of January to unveil plans to build an NHL-capable amphitheatre, and to date, nothing has come of it.

What does all this mean?

As Elliotte Friedman explained on the Jeff Marek show, it means that we can really expect to see the club relocated in the near future.

On the other hand…

The same Elliotte Friedman also said that if the Coyotes leave Arizona soon, it doesn’t mean we’ll never see an NHL team in the desert again.

The television market in Arizona is too strong for the league to pass up:

Elliotte Friedman opens the door to the possibility of a club coming to an agreement with the Phoenix Suns to play in the same amphitheatre.

On the other hand, in February 2022, Gary Bettman openly said that the Suns have “no interest” in sharing their building with the Coyotes, even temporarily

This forced the commissioner to believe that the Suns want the Coyotes to leave. Could the Suns’ decision change if any NHL club returns to Arizona if the Coyotes have to leave?

There’s nothing official yet, but the more time passes, the more we get the feeling that the desert outfit might (finally) be moving.

The Coyotes are in the process of acquiring land in Phoenix, but the file is so complicated that it could take years to reach an agreement.

Last week, we learned that Salt Lake City had officially requested an expansion process to demonstrate its interest in hosting an NHL club.

Is this a coincidence? A little bird tells me no…

