Corey Perry uses Josh Anderson’s sticks (again)

Corey Perry makes his Edmonton Oilers debut today! pic.twitter.com/VQtb0lXoTt – RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2024

Last night, Corey Perry made his debut with the Edmonton Oilers.It was his first game with the Alberta club since signing with them on January 22. He wears number 90 with the Oilers.It was nice to see Perry back on the ice after all the drama surrounding the breach of his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

After all, he’s still a solid hockey player with a great career who can still help a team perform.

Does Corey Perry still have hands? Yup. pic.twitter.com/G8MAshJZQw – seanpangs (@seanpangs) January 27, 2024

Corey still use Josh Anderson’s sticks. pic.twitter.com/wlyJQp6vBT – Bianka 17-58 ~ Perry is back~ (@bibiexlehfforry) January 28, 2024

As he demonstrated yesterday.And he proved it by using the sticks of none other than Josh Anderson.

Yes, he’s still using his former teammate Josh Anderson’s sticks.

Perry began using the sticks of the Habs’ No. 17 during the 2021 series, when the Tricolore reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Three years later, the 38-year-old still trusts Josh Anderson’s sticks.

It’s quite a funny story.

Let’s hope for Perry’s sake that it doesn’t affect his offensive touch.

Anderson has been on a tear this season, and it took him a while to score his first goal of the season.

Maybe Anderson should start using Auston Matthews’ sticks.

I’ll say.

