Corey Perry uses Josh Anderson’s sticks (again)

Does Corey Perry still have hands? Yup. pic.twitter.com/G8MAshJZQw
– seanpangs (@seanpangs) January 27, 2024
Corey Perry makes his Edmonton Oilers debut today! pic.twitter.com/VQtb0lXoTt
– RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2024
After all, he’s still a solid hockey player with a great career who can still help a team perform.
Corey still use Josh Anderson’s sticks. pic.twitter.com/wlyJQp6vBT
– Bianka 17-58 ~ Perry is back~ (@bibiexlehfforry) January 28, 2024
Yes, he’s still using his former teammate Josh Anderson’s sticks.
Perry began using the sticks of the Habs’ No. 17 during the 2021 series, when the Tricolore reached the Stanley Cup Final.
Three years later, the 38-year-old still trusts Josh Anderson’s sticks.
It’s quite a funny story.
Let’s hope for Perry’s sake that it doesn’t affect his offensive touch.
Maybe Anderson should start using Auston Matthews’ sticks.
I’ll say.
In a Squall
– Ouch.
The Senators are allowing an NHL-worst 4.00 goals per game since Jacques Martin became head coach. pic.twitter.com/rZL9Kqyxhr
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2024
– This is no time to start a long losing streak.
Rocket looking to get back to basics after two losses over the weekendhttps://t.co/PpMNtCOp3i
– RDS (@RDSca) January 28, 2024
– Good question.
What happened to the Canadiens’ Chris Wideman? | HI/O Bonus https://t.co/SjuJsr0me4 pic.twitter.com/myWFTwCDBt
– Hockey Inside/Out (@HabsIO) January 28, 2024
– Big win for Boston.
WELCOME TO THE PWHL, HILARY KNIGHT!
The @PWHL_Boston captain scores her first goal of the season to get the OT win. pic.twitter.com/kc0cHVu76Z
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2024
– News from a Habs prospect.
#Habs Filip Eriksson (13) with a massive shot that Marenis some how gets a tip on (and doesn’t break his stick). 9 (3+6) points in 7 games and counting (it’s still first period) in HockeyAllsvenskan. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0CZP8MhhWq
– Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 28, 2024