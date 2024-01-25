Kings: Drew Doughty strongly criticized his teammates for not playing for the logo

Things aren’t going well for the Kings.

In Los Angeles, the club has lost its way. The team lost two of three games in December after the Christmas break and again in January, and is currently 2-5-3 in its last 10 games.

Three points in three games (1-1-1) at the end of December… eight points in 12 games (2-6-4) in January… clearly, that’s not good enough for L.A.

After all, the Kings aspire to make the playoffs and go all the way .

But right now, even if the club is in the playoffs, it’s on track to get out of the playoff picture faster than expected if the bleeding doesn’t stop soon.

Right now, the Blues are three points behind the Kings and one point out of the playoffs. The Coyotes, Kraken, Flames and Wild are also within striking distance.Basically, apart from the Ducks, Blackhawks and Sharks, everyone else has a chance.

Kings legend Drew Doughty is determined to get his team into the playoffs. He knows his bosses won’t be able to afford to add big chunks at the deadline.

In other words, help must come from within.

Yesterday, the Kings lost 5-3 to the Sabres. Because the club was leading 3-1 at one point against a non-NHL powerhouse, let’s just say Doughty didn’t accept the setback.

Some players in the room worry too much about their points and their personal game. – Drew Doughty

“We got a 3-1 lead tonight and guys start thinking it’s a cookie night and stop playing the way we know how to play” – Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) January 25, 2024

And after the game, he let the media know it.

He lamented the fact that some guys stopped playing the right way with a two-goal lead. In particular, he seemed to be talking about the trio of Phillip Danault (-3), Trevor Moore (-4) and Kevin Fiala (-4), for whom it wasn’t easy yesterday.

A trio at -11 when the club was leading 3-1 in the game, at a certain point, is… ordinary.

Last night, the Kings honored their captain and his place in franchise history. Let’s just say that Doughty didn’t like what he saw on the sidelines that night because of the effort, and he said so publicly.

