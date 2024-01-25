Top-5: Ilya Samsonov admits he almost cried when fans chanted his name

Nathan MacKinnon recorded his second four-goal performance of the season to lead the @Avalanche to victory during a seven-game Wednesday in the NHL.#NHLStats: https://t.co/l3gS3q1FnL pic.twitter.com/FHrmtpt66b
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2024
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov hasn’t had it easy this year. He hasn’t had the best statistics, and his difficult start to the season earned him a stint with the Toronto Marlies.
Now he’s back and playing perhaps his best game of the season.
Samsonov is LOCKED IN tonight! pic.twitter.com/No2v7Ia2B0
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 25, 2024
Of course, it was Auston Matthews who scored the Leafs’ only goal in a 1-0 overtime win.
AUSTON. MATTHEWS. GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/SC8LI0Dax2
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 25, 2024
After the game, fans chanted their goalie’s name.
“It’s unbelievable, you know, like I almost cried.”
Ilya Samsonov was almost brought to tears when the crowd was chanting his name pic.twitter.com/OGKmGnOXH5
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 25, 2024
In fact, if you’re an Avalanche fan and have attended at least one of the team’s games at Ball Arena this season, it’s 100% certain that you’ve seen a MacKinnon point. Wow!
NATE DOGG HATTY
THIS MAN IS POSSESSED! pic.twitter.com/S7nQG9Q7cH
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 25, 2024
Oh, and he also ended his night’s work with four goals.
Nathan MacKinnon has more 4 goal games than 0 point games since November 20th…
Nate Dogg really is a G
(h/t @Chris_Jast) pic.twitter.com/3jUwTx7XDW
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 25, 2024
He scored a shorthanded goal last night. He’s now the franchise’s top scorer among defensemen. And he’s only 25.
ALL HAIL CALE
Makar now has the most goals in Avs franchise history as a defenseman with 76! pic.twitter.com/SITgqCPJHW
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 25, 2024
PUCK DROP. GLOVES DROP.
Hockey is the best. pic.twitter.com/62CWglk0A5
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 25, 2024
And it didn’t stop there.
In case you needed a recap…
TWO fights
THREE Panthers goals
… and there’s still 10 minutes left in the first pic.twitter.com/mqqB7bRWSt
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 25, 2024
And guess who scored. That’s right, Sam Reinhart, his 35th of the season.
Sam Reinhart nets his 35th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/HvUosOvKkg
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 25, 2024
4. A Pius Suter hat trick isn’t enough
Yesterday, it wasn’t the big guns who stepped up. Pius Suter scored all three of his team’s goals in an overtime loss.
PIUS SUTER PUTS THE TEAM ON HIS BACK AND GETS THE HATTY TO KEEP THE GAME ALIVE pic.twitter.com/7mDUdqPKub
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 25, 2024
Brayden Schenn called game and ended the Canucks rally pic.twitter.com/NpDvJunY3r
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 25, 2024
Offensively, Seth Jones is having a tough season. He’s not scoring the way he’d like to.
The problem: it won’t count because it was in his own net.
The Kraken just scored on a DOUBLE DOINK pic.twitter.com/CCKoYDjG9j
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 25, 2024
In Seattle’s victory, Tomas Tatar, who has given new meaning to his career there, scored two goals.
DOUBLE TUNA!
Two goals for Tomas Tatar.
6-2 #SeaKraken. pic.twitter.com/F0lpePtnA4
– Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) January 25, 2024
Overtime
– Well deserved.
-Franchise leader in regular season games played
-Franchise leader in assists
-Second on the franchise list in points (trailing only Marcel Dionne)
-400 career goals
The @LAKings celebrated all of these recent @AnzeKopitar accomplishments tonight! pic.twitter.com/TW6v8I0ZX6
– NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2024
– I hope Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen were in your pool yesterday.
– Nine games on tap tonight.