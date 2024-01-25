Skip to content
News

Top-5: Ilya Samsonov admits he almost cried when fans chanted his name
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: Ilya Samsonov admits he almost cried when fans chanted his name
Not a busy night in the NHL.

Only seven games were scheduled.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Ilya Samsonov admits he almost cried when fans chanted his name

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov hasn’t had it easy this year. He hasn’t had the best statistics, and his difficult start to the season earned him a stint with the Toronto Marlies.

Now he’s back and playing perhaps his best game of the season.

He finished with 32 saves for his second shutout of the year.

He made some key saves when he was alone in front of two opposing players.

Of course, it was Auston Matthews who scored the Leafs’ only goal in a 1-0 overtime win.

After the game, fans chanted their goalie’s name.

And the main man admitted it: it warmed his heart. He almost cried.

2. Hat trick in less than seven minutes for Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon is quite simply the best player in the NHL right now.

Yesterday, he continued his dominance by scoring a hat trick in less than seven minutes and continuing his streak of home games with at least one point.

In fact, if you’re an Avalanche fan and have attended at least one of the team’s games at Ball Arena this season, it’s 100% certain that you’ve seen a MacKinnon point. Wow!

Oh, and he also ended his night’s work with four goals.

Since November 20, he has more four-goal games than 0-point games.

Teammate Cale Makar is no celery stalk either.

He scored a shorthanded goal last night. He’s now the franchise’s top scorer among defensemen. And he’s only 25.

Colorado finally won their game by a score of 6-2 against the Capitals.

3. Crazy start between the Panthers and Coyotes

If you tuned in to the Panthers-Coyotes game, you probably had the best night of your year.

As soon as the game started, the action began.

And it didn’t stop there.

10 minutes after the first face-off, Florida was already leading by three goals and two fights broke out.

The home side eventually won by a score of 6-2.

And guess who scored. That’s right, Sam Reinhart, his 35th of the season.

He increased his streak of games with at least one point to 11.

4. A Pius Suter hat trick isn’t enough

What makes the Vancouver Canucks dangerous is depth.

Yesterday, it wasn’t the big guns who stepped up. Pius Suter scored all three of his team’s goals in an overtime loss.

Vancouver may not have won the game, but it was Suter who earned the Canadian team a point.

Among the winners, it was Brayden Schenn who gave the Blues the victory.

Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas stood out with two points each in the win.

5. Seth Jones scores in his own net

Offensively, Seth Jones is having a tough season. He’s not scoring the way he’d like to.

A few days ago, he scored his first net of the season, and last night, his second.

The problem: it won’t count because it was in his own net.

It was a game to forget for the Blackhawks, who lost 6-2.

Three games have ended by that score, by the way.

In Seattle’s victory, Tomas Tatar, who has given new meaning to his career there, scored two goals.

He was one of four players on the team to finish the game with two points.

Overtime

– Well deserved.

– I hope Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen were in your pool yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Nine games on tap tonight.

(Credit: Google)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content