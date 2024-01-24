Skip to content
John Scott pulls information out of Perry file and retracts saying it’s not true
Wow.

The Corey Perry story has been the talk of the town for the past few months, and I don’t need to remind you of the details because we all know the drill.

That said, as of today, everyone is still waiting to find out what really happened that led the Hawks to make the decision to release him in his very first season in Chicago.

Earlier this week, on Monday, John Scott revealed some information on the subject. On his podcast, he said out loud that Perry flirted with an employee of NBC Chicago, where Scott also works as an NHL game analyst:

Corey Perry was a model player in the league for 18 years. He made a blunder in Columbus one night: he drank too much and made a pass at an NBC employee. – John Scott

I invite you to listen to the following clip to hear the comments of the former Habs player:

OK.

Basically, if that’s all it was… We agree Perry didn’t kill anyone.

I’m not excusing what he did, but it’s not as bad as Kyle Davidson implied when he went before the media to address the situation at the end of November.

But now…

The story gets even weirder because John Scott tweeted at 1pm this afternoon that he made a “false and misleading statement” to Perry… And he follows up by saying that “it was an off-the-cuff, totally unfounded and false remark”.

Often, there’s no smoke without fire…

And that’s why we have to wonder what really happened.

That said, we don’t seem to be any further ahead than we were yesterday. And the more it goes on, the more I think we’ll probably never know the whole story, because there are always different versions emerging.

Maybe that’s for the best, in the end.

For the record, Perry took control of his life and called in specialists to deal with a drinking problem.

The forward then received the green light from the NHL to make a comeback, and signed a contract with the Oilers.

He has yet to play a game in an Edmonton uniform, however.

