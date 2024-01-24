Devils: It’s the turn of two Team Canada 2018 players to miss out

Obviously, this means that the infamous ÉCJ 2018 file is progressing.

Does this mean that guys who have to report to the police will automatically be guilty? Frank Seravalli rightly reminds us that it doesn’t. Remember that in Canada, there’s a presumption of innocence.

Sexual Assault Charges Pending for 5 Team Canada Players | Daily Faceoff LIVE – January 24 https://t.co/FCPQVQpX84 – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) January 24, 2024

Obviously, the names of the players have not been revealed publicly. That said, without being able to name them, it’s still easy to make links with public information.

For example? Dillon Dube, in the last few days, has been granted a leave of absence by his team, the Flames.When Flyers goaltender Carter Hart got the same right from the Flyers yesterday, questions started to arise. After all, two guys from the same Canadian team leaving at the same time makes you wonder.This morning, we learned that Alex Formenton, who plays in Switzerland and is curiously no longer in the NHL, was also granted leave to return to Canada.And that brings us to the Devils. The New Jersey club announced that Cal Foote and Michael McLeod, who were not at practice this morning, would also be taking time off from the team. No further details were released. Cal Foote has said in the past that he was not involved in this matter.

It’s only a short step to the conclusion that these guys should be making their way, soon, to London, Ontario. It’s unconfirmed, but life isn’t so random.

Will other guys be taking time off soon?

– Patrick Roy will be the talk of the town tomorrow.

#Habs Martin St-Louis on what he thinks the atmosphere at the Bell Centre tomorrow will be like with Patrick Roy behind the #Isles bench: “regular Bell Centre atmosphere but is it going to be up a notch because of Patrick coming back? My guess is yes.” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 24, 2024

– Of note.

Alleged sexual assault: Mike Ribeiro trial opens https://t.co/ZSSkQyOExw – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 24, 2024

– Corey Perry in uniform on Saturday?[BPM Sports]

– I love it.

Senators moms = pic.twitter.com/BZpvpnxR6a – Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) January 24, 2024

