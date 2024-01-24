Juraj Slafkovsky did not practice the first trio

Defensemen Mike Matheson and David Savard will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day).
Defensemen Mike Matheson and David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day).#GoHabsGo
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2024
The Canadiens are in a bad way these days. That said, tomorrow night, they won’t be able to afford such a poor performance. Why not? Because of the identity of the coach behind the bench. #PatrickRoy
I hope I didn’t bombard you with too much new information this morning…
But seriously. To prepare for tomorrow’s game against the Islanders and to try and forget the last few games, Martin St-Louis’ men jumped on the ice this morning.
Kent Hughes surely doesn’t like his counterparts to know that Savard isn’t 100%, but at the same time, at this stage of the season, every player has a boo-boo.
In the same vein, Sean Monahan didn’t get a day’s treatment.
After being used 20:00 yesterday, Sean Monahan is taking part in training this morning.
He’d missed quite a few recently.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 24, 2024
But that’s not what we notice most.
In fact, it’s worth noting that this morning at practice, Juraj Slafkovsky wasn’t training on the first trio. It was Josh Anderson who was with the two buddies.
Trios in Brossard this morning:
22-14-17
49-71-11
40-91-20
56-89-55/70
– Jean-François Chabot (@jfchabotsrc) January 24, 2024
Yesterday, there were rotations in the third period, the Habs’ best. It’s not a complete surprise, but Slaf has been on the first line for a long time.
Instead, he’s been training on a trio completed by Sean Monahan and Joel Armia.
Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson
Slafkovsky-Monahan-Armia
RHP-Evans-Gallagher
Pearson-Ylonen-Pezzetta
Joshua Roy takes reps with two defensemen, so seems surplus to requirements.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 24, 2024
I don’t think the Habs sent Mitchell Stephens to the waivers to sit Joshua Roy in the stands. If a guy has to bail out Jesse Ylönen, it would surely be Michael “1:57 of play” Pezzetta.
But we’ll see tomorrow.
In bursts
– Of note.
After a weekend off to recover from a virus, Mattias Norlinder will return to the lineup tonight and play with Olivier Galipeau. Nicolas Beaudin must give up his place on defense. Up front, Nolan Yaremko and Riley McKay will be cut.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 24, 2024
– Daniel Brière talks about Carter Hart. He said nothing.
Briere’s statement, and responses to followup questions: pic.twitter.com/zxmG4uM3tW
– Charlie O’Connor (@charlieo_conn) January 24, 2024
– Why are Foote and McLeod absent from Devils training?
Miller (illness) and Palat (lower-body) are at practice for #NJdevils
C.Foote and McLeod are absent.
Per @amandacstein
– Sam Kasan (@samikasan) January 24, 2024
– Cole Caufield: a rising efficiency percentage that changes everything. [98.5 FM]
– Ladies and gentlemen… the Sharks.
Post this publication on Instagram