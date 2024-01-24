Juraj Slafkovsky did not practice the first trio

The Canadiens are in a bad way these days. That said, tomorrow night, they won’t be able to afford such a poor performance. Why not? Because of the identity of the coach behind the bench. #PatrickRoy

But seriously. To prepare for tomorrow’s game against the Islanders and to try and forget the last few games, Martin St-Louis’ men jumped on the ice this morning.

Defensemen Mike Matheson and David Savard will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day). Defensemen Mike Matheson and David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day).#GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2024

That said, not all of them were there.The Habs announced that David Savard and Mike Matheson, the two Quebec veterans on the blue line, were absent for a day of treatments this morning.Of course, both guys are older and are defensive stalwarts. They also play a fairly important role on special units, which gives them a lot of playing time.And they often respond well.To see a treatment day like this is not abnormal. As long as the guys play the games, they can miss a practice once in a while, we agree.

Kent Hughes surely doesn’t like his counterparts to know that Savard isn’t 100%, but at the same time, at this stage of the season, every player has a boo-boo.

In the same vein, Sean Monahan didn’t get a day’s treatment.

After being used 20:00 yesterday, Sean Monahan is taking part in training this morning. He’d missed quite a few recently. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 24, 2024

In view of the fact that the Ontarian has had a few training days off here and there recently, and that he played en masse yesterday, this is still rather noteworthy news.

In fact, it’s worth noting that this morning at practice, Juraj Slafkovsky wasn’t training on the first trio. It was Josh Anderson who was with the two buddies.

Trios in Brossard this morning: 22-14-17

49-71-11

40-91-20

56-89-55/70 – Jean-François Chabot (@jfchabotsrc) January 24, 2024

Yesterday, there were rotations in the third period, the Habs’ best. It’s not a complete surprise, but Slaf has been on the first line for a long time.

Instead, he’s been training on a trio completed by Sean Monahan and Joel Armia.

Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson

Slafkovsky-Monahan-Armia

RHP-Evans-Gallagher

Pearson-Ylonen-Pezzetta Joshua Roy takes reps with two defensemen, so seems surplus to requirements. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 24, 2024

Will this still be the case tomorrow? Will playing with three centers continue to make the identity of the center of each trio less important? To be seen.It should also be noted that Joshua Roy was rotated on the fourth trio.

I don’t think the Habs sent Mitchell Stephens to the waivers to sit Joshua Roy in the stands. If a guy has to bail out Jesse Ylönen, it would surely be Michael “1:57 of play” Pezzetta.

After a weekend off to recover from a virus, Mattias Norlinder will return to the lineup tonight and play with Olivier Galipeau. Nicolas Beaudin must give up his place on defense. Up front, Nolan Yaremko and Riley McKay will be cut. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 24, 2024

– Daniel Brière talks about Carter Hart. He said nothing.

Briere’s statement, and responses to followup questions: pic.twitter.com/zxmG4uM3tW – Charlie O’Connor (@charlieo_conn) January 24, 2024

– Why are Foote and McLeod absent from Devils training?

Miller (illness) and Palat (lower-body) are at practice for #NJdevils C.Foote and McLeod are absent. Per @amandacstein – Sam Kasan (@samikasan) January 24, 2024

– Cole Caufield: a rising efficiency percentage that changes everything. [98.5 FM]

