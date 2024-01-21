Cole Caufield has the same number of goals as Connor McDavid

Among the many text messages Joshua Roy has received lately congratulating him, there was one from his former teammate with Team Canada, Connor Bedard. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports
Even if the Tricolore wins a few more games than last season, the bottom line is the same: the Habs won’t be a playoff team.
What’s also similar between the two seasons is the bad luck when it comes to injuries.
This season, we’re thinking mainly of Kirby Dach, while last season it was Cole Caufield.
In Caufield’s case last season, at least, he showed some promise before getting injured, scoring 26 goals in 46 games.
We might have expected a similar season from Caufield this year, but that’s not what’s happening.
All in all, it’s been a disappointing season so far for Caufield in terms of goals when compared to his 2022-2023 campaign.
Yes, yes, you heard me right, Caufield has the same number of goals this season as last season’s Maurice Richard Trophy winner with 64.
I really took the plunge when I made this observation while wandering through NHL.com’s statistics section.
Of course, it’s important to note that McDavid was injured and therefore played six fewer games than Caufield, but still.
It’s crazy to think that we’d all have cried mad if anyone had dared to predict at the start of the season that Caufield would have the same number of goals as McDavid by mid-season.
Well, that’s actually the case right now, as both players have 16 goals.
Before the season, we’d all have bought into the idea of Caufield scoring at the same rate as McDavid.
But in the end, that’s what’s happening right now, and it’s not all that exciting, considering that both players are experiencing a sharp drop in production at this level.
Caufield isn’t scoring goals at the same furious pace as last season, which was worrying considering the big contract the Habs just gave him (8 years with an annual value of $7.85 million).
At least things are going a lot better for Caufield right now, as he’s on a five-game goal-scoring streak.
30 goals in a season considered “bad” would be reassuring in Caufield’s case.
In a gust
– Patrick Roy’s first appearance with the New York Islanders. You can see he’s already shaved his beard.
Patrick Roy
– Connor Bedard made sure to congratulate Joshua Roy.
– To read.
A little Sunday morning read for you if you missed it Friday, on David Reinbacher and what he's learned this season, about himself and about his new reality:
– Levi already back.
We have recalled Devon Levi from @AmerksHockey.
Additionally, we have loaned Eric Comrie to Rochester. pic.twitter.com/8OovQ0Qtw0
– Up next.
The Canadian has often been injured in recent seasons, but says he's learned to prepare better.
