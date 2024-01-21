Patrick Roy was on several teams’ radar

See you tonight! https://t.co/K0oooqz5vV
– Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) January 21, 2024
It really did come out of nowhere, and arrived ahead of schedule for Patrick Roy’s camp.
However, it’s worth noting that Roy was on the radar of several teams, according to renowned whistleblower Elliotte Friedman last night.
A Victoria, BC edition of Saturday Headlines with @FriedgeHNIC @Scotiabank | #HockeyDay pic.twitter.com/HTCg0NcvdK
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2024
In fact, according to Friedman, several teams sincerely believed that Roy was on the St. Louis Blues’ shortlist for their next head coach following the firing of Craig Berube.
“I think it’s great that he’s back,” says Joe Sakic.
He’s back alright.
With the Islanders, Patrick Roy gets his second chance. My column for@TheAthleticon Saturday’s headline hire https://t.co/i6X9kEw1cC
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 21, 2024
Lou Lamoriello probably took the wind out of many teams’ sails by hiring Patrick Roy in the middle of the season.
In fact, it’s important to note that Roy was the only person Lamoriello spoke to.
The choice was therefore 100% clear to the Islanders’ general manager.
In short, we wish Roy all the best, and he’ll already be in Montreal next Thursday, when the Islanders take to the Bell Centre.
In Rafale
– Not to be missed.
– John Tavares has been pulling out all the stops lately. Will the Leafs consider parting with him?
Here they are – the Sunday Notes. Enjoy the football today … https://t.co/JePmdypJ7t
– Steve Simmons (@simmonssteve) January 21, 2024
– Read more.
Xhekaj-Struble: a plausible option for CH https://t.co/xm1pHGbrix
– Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) January 21, 2024
– I totally agree, especially after his performance yesterday.
MacKinnon is in a league of his own.
: https://t.co/UDcWRbwZ8q pic.twitter.com/OKLT0krOEw
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 20, 2024
– Heavy loss for Inter Miami.
One preseason game later, CF (Miami) loses a player for the season.
This just freed up budget space… https://t. co/yrKZS4mZYJ
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) January 21, 2024