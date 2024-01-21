Patrick Roy was on several teams’ radar

The entire hockey world was taken by surprise yesterday when the New York Islanders announced that they had fired head coach Lane Lambert and hired Patrick Roy No one was expecting this huge news.It was truly a bombshell in the hockey world, shocking fans across the National Hockey League.There had been no rumors to this effect, which made the announcement completely insane.

It really did come out of nowhere, and arrived ahead of schedule for Patrick Roy’s camp.

In short, legend Patrick Roy is now officially and finally back behind an NHL bench, that of the New York Islanders.

However, it’s worth noting that Roy was on the radar of several teams, according to renowned whistleblower Elliotte Friedman last night.

Indeed, seven years after his dramatic departure from the Colorado Avalanche, Roy was beginning to emerge as a household name in the NHL.

In fact, according to Friedman, several teams sincerely believed that Roy was on the St. Louis Blues’ shortlist for their next head coach following the firing of Craig Berube.

“I think it’s great that he’s back,” says Joe Sakic.

He’s back alright.

With the Islanders, Patrick Roy gets his second chance. My column for@TheAthleticon Saturday’s headline hire https://t.co/i6X9kEw1cC – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 21, 2024

However, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong had stated that he would not divulge to anyone with whom he was discussing the head coaching position.Friedman also asserted that Patrick Roy was a name circulating in Ottawa, when he had been proposed to the Senators.However, according to Pierre LeBrun, there have been no discussions as yet between the Senators and Patrick Roy.According to LeBrun, however, the rumours that Roy was headed for Columbus last summer were well-founded.In fact, Roy was reportedly very disappointed and surprised not to get the job with the Blue Jackets instead of Mike Babcock.In short, many teams had Roy on their radar, but were surely willing to wait longer, even until next summer, to name a new head coach.

Lou Lamoriello probably took the wind out of many teams’ sails by hiring Patrick Roy in the middle of the season.

In fact, it’s important to note that Roy was the only person Lamoriello spoke to.

The choice was therefore 100% clear to the Islanders’ general manager.

In short, we wish Roy all the best, and he’ll already be in Montreal next Thursday, when the Islanders take to the Bell Centre.

