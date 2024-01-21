Humiliation in Boston: every habs mistake was punished

It’s a small detail, but one worth mentioning: after allowing 8 goals last night in Boston, Samuel Montembeault still showed up in the dressing room to answer questions. We don’t see that very often.
– Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) January 21, 2024
Last night, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens put on a very good show for two periods, before things turned into a nightmare for Martin St-Louis’ team.
It wasn’t a pretty sight, and it was a shame after all the hard work in the first two periods.
Welcome to TD Garden, home of the Bruins, and a house of horrors for the Canadiens this season.
The losses have hurt, and head coach Martin St. Louis called the latest beatdown in Beantown a humbling experience for his group. @EricEngels has the story https://t.co/gWVxrJ6olK
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2024
There’s really no other way to look at it.
It’s probably the biggest hockey lesson the Habs have received since the start of their rebuild.
“It starts with me. I felt like I’d been punched right on the chin. I was hit in the jaw and couldn’t bite after that.” – Samuel Montembeault
It’s worth noting that even after allowing eight goals – one of the worst performances of his career – Montembeault was present in front of the media after the game to answer questions.
Because every one of the Bruins’ goals, mainly in the third period, came after a big mistake by a Habs player.
Whether it was Brendan Gallagher’s turnover, Juraj Slafkovsky’s, or Nick Suzuki’s penalty, each of these situations led to a Bruins goal.
Believe me, the Bruins don’t need such gifts, but if they’re offered them for free like this, they’ll take them gladly, as they proved last night.
Let’s hope the Habs can learn some important lessons from this game, which showed us that the Montreal Canadiens are still far from finished rebuilding.
Even if it was against a much better club, the Habs can’t afford such a performance, and Martin St-Louis knows it.
#Habs Martin St-Louis: “every now and then this League will humble you – that’s kinda what happened to our team in the 3rd period – but that OK. Maybe this is a period that sends us to a higher place; we’ll learn from this…”
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 21, 2024
The Habs’ next game is Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, when the Ottawa Senators are the visitors.
Let’s see how the Tricolore bounce back from this thaw.
In a gust
– On a more positive note, here’s Lane Hutson’s 10ᵉ goal of the season scored last night.
ELITE SNIPER LANE HUTSON IN PERSON pic.twitter.com/wEYvWeUdE7
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 21, 2024
Lane Hutson picks up his 10th of the season, sort of a quiet game though for him. Tuch was solid again and Celebrini scored. https://t.co/4nqqFSw62d
– Serenity Hockey (@HockeySerenity) January 21, 2024
Patrick Roy 3.0 to the rescue of the New York Islanders. My column on his deserved return to the NHL. https://t.co/Meu0YzTyL4
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) January 21, 2024
– Wow, what a great rebound from the goalie.
What a pass by 20-year-old goalie Ilya Nabokov! His 2nd assist of season. pic.twitter.com/N5nGiUz9OH
– KHL (@khl_eng) January 21, 2024
– Interesting.
Pressly gave his bosses the nod to lure Hader to Houston. https://t.co/iLfr2knOoZ
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 21, 2024
– That would be really great.
So is there any chance we can get a Lions-Bills Super Bowl for the two most deserving fan bases alive?
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 21, 2024