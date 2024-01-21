Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon has fun with four points against the Flyers

With 12 games in the National Hockey League yesterday, there was plenty of action to follow and analyze.

Without further ado, here are today’s highlights.

Nathan MacKinnon is simply dominant in the NHL this season.

Even dominant doesn’t begin to describe what a remarkable season MacKinnon is having.

He’s racking up points so easily that he seems to come from a league above everyone else.

Nathan Mackinnon today: 23:30 toi

– 2 goals

– 4 points

– 4 shots

– +3

– Now alone for 1st in points for first time in career Hart. pic.twitter.com/oVZtn7bDUp – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 20, 2024

Last night, against the Flyers, MacKinnon had quite a game, amassing two goals and two assists for a total of four points.

He had a blast in the Avalanche’s 7-4 win over the Flyers.

He’s just not going to miss on that… Nathan MacKinnon is now up to 75 points in his 47th game. pic.twitter.com/Evk54J4tTQ – NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2024

The Avalanche’s number 29 is not only extremely dominant, but also very gallant and generous.

As he came up with the puck in front of an empty net, he chose to pass the puck to Logan O’Connor to complete his first career NHL hat trick.

Nathan MacKinnon with 2 goals of his own on the night lays it up for teammate Logan O’Connor to secure his 1st career hat trick pic.twitter.com/ZaU9H6R2DT – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 20, 2024

Nathan MacKinnon is your new League leader in points. pic.twitter.com/zfxUAx4eRM – NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2024

He chose to help his teammate complete the hat trick rather than complete his own.In short, with these four points, MacKinnon now sits alone atop the NHL scoring charts with 77 points in 47 games.

2. Things aren’t going well for the Maple Leafs and John Tavares

For several weeks now, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been pulling out all the stops.

They usually have little bad sequences, but this time it’s really worse.

Since December 12, that’s almost six weeks, the Leafs have won just one game against a team in a playoff spot.

The Leafs have one win against teams in a playoff spot since Dec. 12. Span of nearly six weeks. – James Mirtle (@mirtle) January 21, 2024

This means that the Leafs have been struggling against competitive teams for several weeks, which explains their poor performance.In fact, the Leafs have just one win in their last six games.

In short, things aren’t going well for Toronto, and not just collectively.

With no points in yesterday’s 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, captain John Tavares is now on an eight-game pointless streak.

It’s the worst streak of his career, and says a lot about the state of the Leafs right now.

In a 6-2 win over the Devils yesterday, the Stars players put on a show.Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston both scored superb goals.

Here’s Hintz’s shorthanded goal.

Just a filthy shorthanded goal from Roope Hintz pic.twitter.com/lZO3pq5FD2 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2024

And here’s Johnston’s.

What a slick move by Wyatt Johnston. ‍ pic.twitter.com/0HvfdcBiTQ – NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2024

In short, the Stars really had fun yesterday against the Devils, who were really pitiful.

The Winnipeg Jets are currently the team with the best points percentage in the entire NHL, and that’s no coincidence.

The Manitoba team is playing excellent hockey, and winning virtually every one of its games, thanks in large part to Connor Hellebuyck’s excellent work in front of the net.

Last night, once again, Hellebuyck had a strong game, turning aside 34 of 35 shots in the Jets’ 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators.

Nikolaj Ehlers are you serious??? This unbelievable goal gives the #NHLJets their 30th win of the season. WOW.pic.twitter.com/bZcUIUEMbd – Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) January 20, 2024

Nikolaj Ehlers gave the Jets the win with a magnificent winning goal.In short, the Jets continue to surprise and dominate.

5. Brendan Brisson’s first NHL goal proves to be the winning goal for the Golden Knights

A first NHL goal is always a very special moment.

But it’s even more special when it helps his team win the game.

Welcome to the show Brendan Brisson! pic.twitter.com/jvlDeFiXy1 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2024

Such was the case last night for 22-year-old rookie Brendan Brisson, who scored the winning goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.A first NHL goal for the son of player agent Pat Brisson.

– The Oilers have won a 13ᵉ game in a row, so it really looks like they’ll never lose again. They now have the best streak ever recorded by a Canadian team.

– Jonathan Quick received a warm ovation on his return to Los Angeles.

Huge ovation here in LA during the tv timeout for Jonathan Quick pic.twitter.com/vgQkNxkyQl – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2024

– A bizarre first NHL goal, but one that still counts for Jackson LaCombe.

The only satisfaction of last night was Jackson LaCombe’s goal, his first in the NHL! The 23-year-old defenseman is having a more than decent season for his first, with 8 points in 43 games. Bravo @lacombe_jackson #FlyTogetherpic.twitter.com/EXc3SCu60Y – Anaheim Ducks (@Anaheim_DucksFr) January 21, 2024

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

#HockeyDay in Canada wrapped with the @EdmontonOilers establishing the longest winning streak by a Canadian NHL team after improving to 13-0-0 since Dec. 21.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MLJIPS0Bkv pic.twitter.com/DB6hDI7vjf – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 21, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s schedule: six games.