Milan Lucic to go on trial (before a jury) in February

Milan Lucic decided last summer to sign a one-season contract with the Bruins.

He dreamed of ending his career in the uniform of the team that gave him a chance by selecting him in the second round of the 2006 draft…

But right now, his story seems more like a nightmare than anything else.

We learned in November that the player had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a relative. His wife claims that he tried to strangle her, in addition to pulling her by the hair…

And it should be remembered that the principal concerned appeared to be intoxicated when the police arrived at his home.

He was released (on bail), so he is prohibited from consuming alcohol and “abusing the potential victim”.

Today we learn that the Bruins player will go on trial (before a jury) in February:

After the incidents, Lucic entered the NHL’s player assistance program to deal with his personal problems.

That’s already a good step forward…

It should also be remembered that Lucic played only four short games this season in a Bruins uniform, due to injury and the story we know today.He collected two assists.

It will be interesting to see what happens next. I’m especially curious to see whether the NHL, which has already had its hands full with all kinds of complicated issues in recent years, will decide to get involved in the story…

What is certain, however, is that we shouldn’t expect to see Lucic play again this year.

In gusts

– So much the better!

Little by little, Place Bell is becoming a fortress once again for the Rocket, who are undefeated in regular time at home in their last 8 outings. The Belleville Senators were the last team to win in regular time on December 6. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 19, 2024

– He’s on another planet.

Most hattricks in a season in the last decade: 4 – Auston Matthews (this season)

4 – Auston Matthews (2021/22)

4 – Alex Ovechkin (2019/20)

4 – Tage Thompson (2022/23)

4 – David Pastrnak (2019/20) Future #1 overall picks study Matthews’ goal-scoring. pic.twitter.com/jQaGkiF569 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 19, 2024

– The Sharks’ captain is back.

Sharks’ Couture making season debut Saturday vs. Ducks https://t.co/hcCnfxBrwa – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) January 19, 2024

– Well deserved.

Hearing @MichaelBuble and #Canucks‘ Quinn Hughes will be announced as co-captains for 2024 NHL All-Star Game. – Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) January 19, 2024

