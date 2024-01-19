Brawl: poor Sens player roughed up by Arber Xhekaj

I don’t know if you’ve been watching Rocket games lately, but Arber Xhekaj has been playing very well.

His shot is as powerful as ever, but in Laval, he’s used more often. He’s on the power play and he’s able to show off his shot and his great mobility.

The defenseman also proved for the thousandth time that he’s no slouch.

Dobes with a massive save, and then Arber Xhekaj turns Brennan Saulnier into a punching bag! pic.twitter.com/rQsrE0cdl6 – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 20, 2024

In the third period, he used a Senators player as a punching bag. He knocked down Brennan Saulnier. After the fight, Saulnier used his hands like guns to mock the Sheriff’s nickname.

I’d have understood if you’d won the stand-off, but here, you got dominated…

On the sequence, Xhekaj received a two-minute investigator’s penalty, a five-minute penalty for fighting and a ten-minute misconduct.

His match was therefore over.His opponent only received a seven-minute penalty.

But hey. The fight between the two players was the fourth of the match. The Rocket and the Senators just don’t like each other.

The hard-fought match ended 5-2. Laval has yet to lose in regulation time in 2024 In the victory, Jan Mysak put on a show, scoring two goals.Logan Mailloux picked up an assist and goaltender Jakub Dobes stopped 28 of 30 shots.However, Dobes will skip his turn tomorrow in a second game in two days. Against the same Sens, this time in Belleville, the excellent Kasimir Kaskisuo will be on duty.

But to get back to Xhekaj, he’s continuing his excellent stint in Laval. And many fans can’t wait to see him back in Montreal…

We need his attitude up top.

However, I understand that positions on the left are scarce with Mike Matheson, Jordan Harris, Jayden Struble and Kaiden Guhle…

One thing’s for sure, the Rocket won’t be complaining about his presence. In fact, he advised opposing players to stay away.

Friendly advice: don’t drop the gloves on Arber Xhekaj Friendly advice: don’t drop the gloves against Arber Xhekaj#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/8Sr1pfPUKn – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 20, 2024

In gusto

– Lane Hutson, ladies and gentlemen.

Lane Hutson has completely torched Vermont in this game, and is now at 27 points through 18 games. That’s a 1.5 ppg clip, quite the follow up to his 1.2ppg freshman season. He’s good. – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 20, 2024

– Really?

Cayden Primeau lacks only one asset: https://t.co/VjeibrYV0V – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 20, 2024

– Bad news from the Wild.

Injury Updates: Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) and Connor Dewar (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game. – Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 20, 2024

– What a defenseman!

Brock Faber (0-3-3) registered his second career three-assist game (also 0-3-3 on Jan. 6, 2024) and became the first rookie (of any position) in @mnwild history with multiple three-assist outings. #NHLStats: https://t.co/5Ik1EWabUs pic.twitter.com/sft2uhK16W – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 20, 2024

