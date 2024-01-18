The idea of Sheldon Keefe being fired is circulating at the moment.

Things aren’t going well in Toronto right now.

The Leafs have lost their last four games… And in those four losses, the club has managed to blow a lead.

Even though, at the time of writing, the Leafs are still in 1st place in the Wild Card standings for the Eastern playoffs, it’s the team’s recent failures that are the focus of attention right now.

The Leafs have collected 50 points so far this campaign…

But when you look at the standings, you realize that the race for the playoffs is really tight, and that the Toronto club had better wake up before it’s too late :

The lineup is inconsistent this season, despite the talent in the lineup. And it’s pretty crazy to see that the Leafs have only collected two more wins than the Habs on a regular basis, while the Habs are a rebuilding club…

All this to say that the Leafs are disappointing and shouldn’t be in the situation they’re in right now.

For what it’s worth, many are beginning to wonder if Sheldon Keefe could be in the hot seat. The idea was discussed on TSN 690 yesterday, and Frank Seravalli (Daily Faceoff) also wondered about the subject in a recent article:

Do the Toronto Maple Leafs need to fire Sheldon Keefe? https://t.co/ULZbjRgrKu – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) January 18, 2024

The problem right now is that the relationship between coach and players seems to be broken. Why is that?Because Sheldon Keefe threw his boys under the bus during an interview with Joshua Kloke of The Athletic

Keefe told the reporter that after 42 games this season, he still doesn’t know which player he can rely on to lead the team to glory:

“After 42 games, I still have questions about who I can rely upon.” -Sheldon Keefe (h/t @joshuakloke) pic.twitter.com/nHfZwNTfsv – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 17, 2024

Hey boy. I’d love to see the reaction of Montreal fans if Martin St-Louis said the same thing about his players…

All in all, there’s something somewhere that’s going to have to happen to turn the tide in Toronto.

In brief

Does Brad Treliving need to get busy on the trade market? Or should he send a message to his group by firing Sheldon Keefe, who signed a two-year contract extension with the club last summer?

– Ranking of the NHL’s top teams.

The Jets remain on top in the latest edition of @Dixononsports‘s NHL Power Rankings. Full breakdown https://t.co/TWc4hWScRM pic.twitter.com/QhXrmLKeGv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 18, 2024

– He knows what he has to do to continue his excellent start to the season.

Nikita Kucherov enters tonight’s @TBLightning game on @ESPNPlus and @hulu (7 p.m. ET vs. MIN) tied for the most points in the NHL (72) – a position he has had at least a share of for 55 straight days and for 57% of the season overall. #NHLStats: https://t.co/blnjizKnMC pic.twitter.com/kpXhBlyh0P – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2024

– Great moment for Adam Klapka, who was recalled to the Flames.

“It was the best day in my life, I can say, because I dream about it all my life.” Adam Klapka speaks on what it means to get called up to the #Flames. pic.twitter.com/5y1xeALK8W – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 18, 2024

– A great opportunity to find out a little more about Johnny Gaudreau.

Johnny’s best birthday party? Worst gift? Learn more about Johnny Hockey in today’s @OhioHealth Player Profile!

#CBJ pic.twitter.com/m8djZ93Gsx – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 18, 2024

– Surprising.