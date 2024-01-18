Cost per point: Jonathan Drouin, one of the NHL’s biggest bargains

After trashing on some guys yesterday here’s the MOST efficient point getters at their price tags. pic.twitter.com/tXPx2uTVe4
In recent years, Jonathan Drouin has been the subject of much criticism. I won’t go into the details, because we all know the story.
But right now, things are going really well for the Quebecer, and that’s something to talk about too. Because he really deserves to have flowers thrown at him right now.
The former Canadiens forward has 19 points in his last 23 games… But beyond his offensive production, he has established himself as a reliable player on the Avalanche’s first line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
It’s been night and day since the start of the season, as he spent an average of 13 minutes and 15 seconds on the ice in October.
It’s all the more special when you realize that he signed a contract valued at $825,000 this summer. He’s cheap, he does the job he’s asked to do…
As a result, he’s one of the NHL’s biggest bargains this season among forwards who have played at least 36 games.
To think that at the start of the season, when we saw him perform, we really thought it was the beginning of the end…
The opposite is true!
It’s also interesting to note that Pierre-Luc Dubois finds himself in the group of the worst contracts among forwards this season.
Imagine if he played in Montreal, and there were three Habs players on the list of worst contracts in terms of cost per point scored…
