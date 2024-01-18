Carrying three goalies: Pierre LeBrun wants to make it easier

The Montreal Canadiens are a club in reconstruction.

Naturally, this means that it’s not always easy to find consistency. It’s doable to win here and there, but to play well on a regular basis, that’s not easy.

The best example? The Canadiens’ recent sequence. There were some pathetic games (Flyers, Sharks) before putting together three big performances in a row against the Oilers, Avalanche and Devils.

Yesterday, the Habs found a way to win against the Devils. Tonight, it’s the poor Ottawa Senators who will be on the menu for Martin St-Louis’ men. They haven’t recovered under Jacques Martin.

Unsurprisingly, Cayden Primeau will be in the starting line-up. He wasn’t in Newark yesterday, and was able to avoid taking an unnecessary flight to New Jersey and another to Ottawa late last night. #AdvantageTheThreeWayMove

So he’ll have the mandate to win tonight against the Sens. And considering that the Habs don’t have a great record when they play two games in two nights, it’ll still be a challenge.

Here’s what the Habs look like this year when they play two games in two nights.

October 23 and 24: win in Buffalo and lose to the Devils

November 11 & 12: win (overtime) against the Bruins, lose to the Canucks

November 24 & 25: Victory (shootout) in San Jose and defeat in Los Angeles

December 29 and 30: win in Columbus and lose to the Panthers

December 9 & 10: win (shootout) in Buffalo, loss to Predators

December 21 & 22: overtime loss in Minnesota and win in Chicago

December 30 & 31: loss at Sunrise and loss at Tampa Bay

January 10 and 11: shootout loss in Philadelphia and loss to the Sharks

So, in the eight games preceded by a duel the day before, the Canadiens have a 1-7 record. That’s seven duels preceded by overnight travel, but still… The only win? Against the mighty Hawks.

Contrast that with a 6-1-2 record in the first games of a back-to-back. I say six because I’m also counting last night’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

The Habs have a chance tonight to make it four points in two nights. It hasn’t happened this season, and facing the Senators is a good time to do it.

The Habs still haven’t won three games in a row either. Doing it tonight would be a good idea too.

It would be interesting to see Jake Allen win on Monday, Samuel Montembeault win on Wednesday and Cayden Primeau get the W tonight. All that’s missing is a win for the youngest of the three.

We’ll be watching at 7pm tonight.

In gusto

