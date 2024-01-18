Skip to content
Patrick Roy invests in a hockey team in France
In recent months, we’ve heard a lot about Patrick Roy.

Whether it was his Remparts winning the Memorial Cup or his name being floated for an NHL coaching position, he was in the news.

But now, barring a major turnaround, he won’t be in the NHL by the end of the season. The Senators, his most realistic possibility (in the media, at least), have taken a different path in recent weeks.

Will he find another NHL-related challenge in the coming months? We’ll see in due course.

At the moment, it’s safe to assume that Roy is taking the opportunity to take a break. If he’s in Florida, there’s bound to be a bit (or a lot) of golf on the menu for the Hall of Famer.

But it seems that Roy, in spite of all that, has found another project for himself. And no, I’m not talking about helping the Rimouski Océanic in their quest for the 2025 Memorial Cup.

We’re talking about the fact, as reported by Kevin Dubé of the Journal de Québec, that Roy has chosen to invest in becoming a shareholder of the Bordeaux Boxers, a hockey club in France’s Magnus League.

Together with his long-time partner, Jacques Tanguay, and Jean Bédard, Roy has chosen to invest.

The three Quebecers will not form a three-man majority. The club’s president and general manager, Thierry Parienty, is still the franchise’s largest shareholder.

It’s hard to say just how involved the former Canadiens goaltender, now the third-winningest regular-season goaltender in NHL history, will be.

He was a long-time shareholder of the Quebec Remparts, but is no longer one. I expect, however, that he will be more identified with the Remparts than with the Boxers, in the end. #Of course

