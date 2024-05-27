Skip to content
News

Mike Commodore plants new Jets coach on social networks

 Auteur: esmith
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Mike Commodore plants new Jets coach on social networks
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Some things never change. Mike Commodore and his Twitter/X account will always wreak havoc. This time, he went after the Winnipeg Jets’ new head coach, Scott Arniel.

On Friday, Commodore commented on a Darren Dreger post on X, explaining that Arniel was the Jets’ most trusted man. In his comment, the former NHL defenseman made no bones about calling the coach a loser .

Scott Arniel is a loser. He’s been a loser his whole career. He got his chance a few years ago and his arrogance ruined it. He’s spent the last 14 years with his nose up his butt and his lips around his co***les. – Mike Commodore

Simply put: he planted it right.

He even had the support of former NHL referee Tim Peel, who even told him he went easy on his comments.

Looking back on Arniel’s career as an NHL head coach, we realize he didn’t enjoy the success he would have liked. He was at the helm of the Columbus Blue Jackets from the 2010-11 season until the middle of the 2011-12 season, and was fired by the team.

But why does Commodore hate Arniel so much? Our colleagues at Toutsurlehockey.com did some research on the subject and found a history between the two men.

A 2011 article from Jacketscannon. com revealed that Commodore was injured at the start of training camp for the 2010-11 season (and that he wasn’t in great shape).

According to the article, Arniel and Commodore were often at odds, and this is probably what prompted the coach to send him to the AHL to play 11 games. The defenseman only played 20 games in the NHL that season, and it was also during this period that he began explicitly arguing with people on social networks.

So that explains this story.

However, this isn’t the first time Commodore has attacked a new head coach on social networks. In 2023, he called Mike Babcock a bully in a video posted on Twitter/X. A few weeks later, Babcock lost his job in Columbus.

Scott Arniel must hope the same thing doesn’t happen to him!

In gusto

– The Canadiens still hold his rights for another year.

– Nothing less!

– Rangers could be even better.

– Good news.

– Slowly, but surely.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content