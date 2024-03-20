Lou Lamoriello still satisfied with Patrick Roy’s hiring despite team’s setbacks

After being the NHL’s team of the hour, the Islanders are back in trouble as the playoffs approach. If the trend continues, the New York team won’t even make the spring tournament.

However, this doesn’t seem to bother Lou Lamoriello, who still confesses to being satisfied with the hiring of Patrick Roy as the team’s head coach. He revealed this to RDS’s François Gagnon at the NHL General Managers’ meeting.

Lamoriello thinks Roy is doing a great job with the players and is happy to get to know him better every day. You have to understand that these are two very intense men in life, and it’s no surprise to see them getting along wonderfully.

The problem is that the Islanders are back in misery and going through a very difficult period. They’ve lost their last five games.

The last two games against big clubs like the Hurricanes and Rangers are okay, but to lose to the Sabres and Senators when the team is fighting for a playoff spot is heavy.

Not only has the team suffered psychologically from this sequence, it has also plummeted in the overall standings. Here’s the difference between the standings as of March 10 and March 20.

As of March 10, the Islanders were on a six-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Red Wings were on a tear, and it looked as if the Islanders might make a comeback.

But then it all fell apart, and time is running out for Patrick Roy’s team. New York is only three points away from a playoff spot, but at this rate, it’s going to be hard to get back on track.

Thursday’s game against Detroit will be one of the most important for Patrick Roy’s team. We’re talking about one of those famous four-point games, where you can win two while denying your opponent any.

A win would put the team back on track, but a loss could be a near-fatal blow.

Worst of all, Roy’s side have scored just five goals in their last five games, getting shut out twice in the process.

The good news is that Patrick Roy isn’t just pointing the finger at his players. He’s also taking some of the blame. In a press conference following Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes, he admitted that he too has some changes to make.

Patrick Roy takes responsibility for long shifts impacting the Islanders’ struggles of late, and saw how much they differed from Carolina’s shift time: “If you want to be consistent in the intensity, that’s a wake-up call for me” pic.twitter.com/AIIeeUOBb3 – Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) March 20, 2024

He lets his players stay on the ice too long, and that seems to be a big factor in their losing streak.

So the Islanders shouldn’t be considered a lost cause, but they’ll need to get back to winning ways very quickly if they hope to make the NHL playoffs.

