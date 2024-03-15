Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak make the trip west

Mitch Stephens sends Riley Kidney on a breakaway and the youngster scores his first goal in 31 games. Number 21 is relieved. What a goal! 2-1 Laval
with us on the plane today: Dvo and Kirby
the whole gang's here
No, they won’t be playing on this trip. Their return to action hasn’t been moved up; they’ll still miss the rest of the 2023-2024 season.
But it’s always tough for a player on the sidelines to have to watch games from the bridge and not necessarily travel with the team on one- or two-game trips.
But here, Montreal is out west for several days, and the injured players will still be able to be with their team-mates. It’s always important to have good chemistry within a team, and away trips are certainly very important for growing that chemistry.
As Georges Laraque said on Maxime Truman and Jean Trudel ‘s latest Stanley25 podcast: to win, a hockey team has to be as close-knit as a family.
– A first goal in 31 games for Riley Kidney.
– Well deserved.
Les Saguenéens de Chicoutimi in the QMJHL are retiring the jersey #15 of Habs legend David Desharnais tonight pic.twitter.com/pPaCCdhu6b
– Josh Anderson’s playing time decreases from game to game.
Martin St-Louis has a message for Josh Anderson
David Reinbacher comes to America
Chris Lee is at it again
All the details with Renaud Lavoie
– Bad news.
Toronto Maple Leafs | Forward Calle Jarnkrok out at least a week https://t.co/DGURaZilKx
– What a blunder!
Why isn’t Reinbacher in the Rocket line up right now? His European season ended two hours ago. #KentFail
