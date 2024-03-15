Georges Laraque once dated a queer person, thinking it was a woman

Georges Laraque dropped more stories and anecdotes during the 80 minutes he spent with JT and me on Tuesday night(Stanley25 podcast) than there are zeros in David Garel’s bank account(Hockey30). #InternetMoney

OK, forget my last joke; there are many who still haven’t digested the fact that the guy behind the Hockey30 site pockets several hundred thousand dollars a year from his blog. With good reason, some would say…

Back to Georges…

BGL obviously talked about Ryan Reaves Matt Rempe and Donald Brashear in the first few minutes of the podcast, but in the last thirty minutes, he agreed to answerthe crazy questions from JT and me.

He threw a few jabs at the Spittin’ Chicklets guys, he confessed to having once had a relationship with former Olympic champion Annie Pelletier, he went back to the time Jean Perron took out the N-word on him in the middle of TV… and he confessed:

That one of his Edmonton exes became a homebody a few years after their relationship.

2. That one night in Edmonton, he took a girl home… only to find that she was (still) a man(physically/medically speaking). Oops!

It’s fashionable, especially at the Supreme Court of Canada, to refer to people with vaginas, rather than women. So somewhere in the early 2000s, Georges literally “dated” someone with a penis.

Seriously, Georges was ultra generous during the shoot, and the result is a very interesting product. I invite you to check out the entire podcast if you haven’t already. Society has become extremely frightened, and it’s good to see people talking openly and answering the real questions – not with the accursed tongue in cheek – that are put to them.

I’ll leave you with this short segment about Bob Gainey and his loophole, which made The Web Guy, a user who adds up viral videos on TikTok, laugh out loud.

En rafale

– Let’s go Rocket!

Series race resumes tonight at #RDS with Bridgeport vs @RocketLaval duel The top five teams in the Northern Section will advance after 72 games #AHL pic.twitter.com/yrUqgK5OqQ – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 15, 2024

The Rocket continue to go strong with Jakub Dobes starting tonight against the Islanders. Quite a rookie season for the young man who will finish the year visibly in the top 5 of the most used goalies in the league. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 15, 2024

– A first game… on the first line for Arnaud Durandeau.

Arnaud Durandeau finds himself on the 1st trio with Philippe Maillet and Lias Andersson in place of Xavier Simoneau. As a first audition, you couldn’t ask for much better. Quite an opportunity for him. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 15, 2024

– Lane Hutson rewarded once again.