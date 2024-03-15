David Reinbacher’s season in Switzerland is (finally) over

We now know more about David Reinbacher’s (short-term) future.

EHC Olten had to lose the seventh game in their series against GCK Lions for the defender to be eligible to head to North America for the end of the season…

And that’s exactly what happened. If EHC Olten were to win today’s match, Reinbacher’s team (EHC Kloten) would have to face a relegation battle.

GCK Lions eliminate Olten and end Ajoie and Kloten’s season https://t.co/8n6P1VdsOs pic.twitter.com/NRuqfPNu2W – SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) March 15, 2024

There’s no word on when Reinbacher will fly to Quebec, but we can expect it to happen in the next few days.

Ideally, Reinbacher will join the Laval Rocket at the end of the season, where he can play a quality role.

I’m especially looking forward to seeing how he’s used in Jean-François Houle’s line-up, because Reinbacher is right-handed and we know that Mailloux (also right-handed) has been Laval’s most important defenseman since the start of the season…

The Rocket play tonight in Laval and Sunday in Toronto. That said, two games are scheduled next week in Belleville (March 22 and 23)…

Could we see Reinbacher in uniform against the Senators?This is good news for Reinbacher and for the Habs, because the young man is leaving an environment that was not conducive to his progress on the ice.

EHC Kloten had a season of misery, literally, as the club didn’t have what it took to compete with the other teams in the league…

And this had a direct impact on Reinbacher’s offensive output, as he finished the season with one goal (in an empty net) and eleven assists in 35 games played.

So, what’s next for the Canadian prospect looks interesting.

We’ve been studying him all season from a distance… And we’ll be able to keep a close eye on him over the coming weeks to see how far he’s progressed.

David Reinbacher: ready to carve out a place for himself Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/wM1nTQQDbn – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 15, 2024

In a gust

In his head, however, the goal is crystal clear: he wants to carve out a place for himself with the Habs next season.

– Absolutely.

Chronique | Mailloux and Hutson could change the face of the Canadiens https://t.co/QlKWVo1pfc – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 15, 2024

– He’s been more than dominant this season.

Hart Trophy Rankings: Nate’s got that dog in him https://t.co/eeSadFmUhS – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) March 15, 2024

– Too good.

More, more and more honors for Lane Hutson pic.twitter.com/MrdsI8kgmn – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 15, 2024

– Just imagine!