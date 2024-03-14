Video: Jaromir Jagr goes in search of his bobbleheads

Jake Allen will make his Devils debut tonight https://t.co/J3WJcHGCit
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 14, 2024
As you may know, the Pittsburgh Penguins had their bobbleheads stolen as a tribute to Jaromir Jagr. It’s not a story you can make up, let’s face it.
What you need to know is that fans were supposed to receive their copy tonight. But as they’re not in the hands of the Penguins at the moment, that’s not going to happen.
Obviously, this isn’t ideal for the Penguins, but the club has decided to have fun with the concept anyway.
Jagr shot a short video in which we see him take a bobblehead (the club had obviously received copies in advance before ordering everything) and tell it that he’s off to find his friends.
#JagrWatch pic.twitter.com/dyz64u0QyM
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 14, 2024
It’s nice and it’s funny.
On that note, the TVA Sports Twitter account manager’s suggestion had a good idea: go and see if Marc-André Fleury, a skilled prankster, isn’t behind it all.
Maybe he should check out Marc-André Fleury’s place?
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 14, 2024
I can’t wait to see how long it takes before fans finally get their hands on the bobbleheads. In my opinion, it’s going to be a long time.
Breaking news
– Jake Allen in action tonight.
– Worth watching.
LPHF | Howard suspended and fined for double-fault against Daoust https://t.co/EuVKoLNpSq
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 14, 2024
– Oh, no?
And that’s despite Gerrit Cole’s injury. https://t.co/tICbyJORtP
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 14, 2024