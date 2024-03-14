Video: Jaromir Jagr goes in search of his bobbleheads

As you may know, the Pittsburgh Penguins had their bobbleheads stolen as a tribute to Jaromir Jagr. It’s not a story you can make up, let’s face it.

What you need to know is that fans were supposed to receive their copy tonight. But as they’re not in the hands of the Penguins at the moment, that’s not going to happen.

People will have coupons to pick up their copy when the club has resolved the situation, either by finding them or simply placing a new order.

Obviously, this isn’t ideal for the Penguins, but the club has decided to have fun with the concept anyway.

Jagr shot a short video in which we see him take a bobblehead (the club had obviously received copies in advance before ordering everything) and tell it that he’s off to find his friends.

It’s nice and it’s funny.

On that note, the TVA Sports Twitter account manager’s suggestion had a good idea: go and see if Marc-André Fleury, a skilled prankster, isn’t behind it all.

Maybe he should check out Marc-André Fleury’s place? – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 14, 2024

Honestly, it was the right thing to do for the Penguins. Instead of letting the situation degenerate on social networks (in the sense of seeing jokes everywhere), they took control of the message by involving Jagr.

I can’t wait to see how long it takes before fans finally get their hands on the bobbleheads. In my opinion, it’s going to be a long time.

